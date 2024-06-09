Ayesha Khan gained popularity after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. She not only starred in many big music videos but also featured in the recently released regional movie Gangs of Godavari. Ayesha recently sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

In a special segment titled Green Flag Red Flag with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan opened up about her love for Pakistani dramas, revealing her favorites.

Ayesha Khan opens up about Pakistani dramas

When asked about a guy who loves binge-watching Pakistani dramas, Ayesha gave the green flag, expressing her fondness for Pakistani dramas. The Bigg Boss 17 fame showed the green flag and shared that she loves watching Pakistani dramas a lot.

She further revealed, “I remember the first Pakistani drama that I watched was Suno Chanda, sabne vahi shuru kiya tha. (Everyone started with that).”

Khan also spoke about the characters of a Pakistani drama, Yeh Dil Mera. She expressed her admiration for the characters Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali.

Complimenting the actors of Yeh Dil Mera, Ayesha Khan said, “He’s so handsome, there’s this one photo kisi horse ke saath vo he’s standing. (There's this one photo with some horse, he's standing.) And Sajal unki aankhein, so pretty.”

The interview took a melodious turn when Ayesha sang the title track from the Pakistani drama Yeh Dil Mera. She also discussed her thoughts on things she considers red flags in guys and talked about other positive signs that are green flags.

More about Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan debuted in the entertainment industry through Ektaa Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as a junior artist. She played a gray character in the TV series Balveer Returns in 2020. Recently, she was featured in the music video Khaali Botal alongside Abhishek Kumar.

Khan gained widespread recognition after her stint on Bigg Boss 17. Throughout the show, she stirred up controversy by making several allegations against Munawar Faruqui, including claims of double-dating.

However, Ayesha's journey on Bigg Boss 17 concluded before the Grand Finale week due to receiving low votes from the live audience, leading to her elimination.

