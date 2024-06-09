EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ayesha Khan praises Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's acting in Laila Majnu; names her favorite films

Ayesha Khan has been a well-known face in the entertainment industry after her stint in Bigg Boss 17. Pinkvilla recently got into a fun 'green flag and red flag' segment with her. In this interaction, Ayesha expressed what is acceptable and not acceptable in a relationship or from her future partner. Ayesha even went on to applaud Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's performance in Laila Majnu too as she spoke about Bollywood films.

Ayesha Khan expresses love for Bollywood films:

After a few banger questions during the 'green flag and red flag' segment, we asked Ayesha Khan - if her partner loves Bollywood movies and songs, would he would be a green flag or a red flag for her? The actress tagged this person as a green flag as she is also a big Bollywood buff. She said she would tell this person, "I love you. Let's get married."

Expressing her love for Bollywood, Ayesha said, "I'm a big-time Bollywood person. So I think Bollywood night, let's do it." When asked about her favorite Bollywood film, the actress shared, "Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jab We Met, Aisha, Khoobsurat...I like all these movies."

Watch Ayesha Khan's exclusive interview here-

Ayesha Khan applauds Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary

Ayesha Khan further stated that Laila Majnu is one of her favorite films. She elaborated, "Laila Majnu, I have watched that movie numerous times. Avinash Tiwary in that film (extends flying kiss). Even we deserve someone like Qais Bhatt. All songs are awesome in this." She further applauded Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's performance in Laila Majnu.

Mentioning her favorite scene, the Bigg Boss 17 fame said, "There is this one scene in which they meet again at the wedding, Qais Bhatt (Avinash Tiwary's character) is in his car and the way he looks at her, that one shot is like jaan leva (killer)."

Speaking about Laila Majnu, the film was helmed by Sajid Ali and starred Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. The film had a theatrical release on September 7, 2018.

About Ayesha Khan:

Ayesha Khan rose to prominence after she entered Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card. The actress grabbed eyeballs owing to her complex relationship with stand-up comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha accused Munawar of two-timing and leveled several other serious allegations. While she was evicted a few days before the semi-final, Munawar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

