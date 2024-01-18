EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri to enter show and judge roasting task
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that popular comedian duo Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri will enter the show to judge a special task.
Bigg Boss 17 is marching towards its finale and the contestants have now locked horns with each other. Now, the contestants are going all out against each other and are playing the game on the front foot. Many relationships and friendships have changed considerably.
Now, in the upcoming episodes, the contestants will be seen roasting each other as per a task. Ace comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri will be gracing the show to judge the said task.
Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek to judge a special task
As per exclusive information to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss has announced a roasting task for the contestants wherein they'll have to prepare a roast script and perform the same. The show will witness screen writer of The Kapil Sharma Show, Vankush Arora entering the show to help the contestants prepare the roast script.
After the prep, the contestants will perform the roast in front of ace comedians Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek who'll judge them based on their performance.
Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17-
Bigg Boss announces a fan meet-up for the contestants
Bigg Boss 17 may also witness a fan meet-up as the Bigg Boss announces that the contestants have gained immense popularity because of their fans and they'll get to meet them, leaving the contestants excited. The show has its top 8 contestants including Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, and Ankita Lokhande.
The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17
The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17 had many fights occurring between Team A and Team B which was divided for the torture task. After Team A's performance, Team B hid all the spices and buckets which didn't go down well with the members of Team A.
Bigg Boss being fair gave Team A two options. Option 1: to get all the spices and buckets back and continue with the torture task. Option 2: to disqualify the other team based on cheating, stealing, and unethical practices.
Team A collectively decided to disqualify the other team, inviting a major brawl.
