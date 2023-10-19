Bigg Boss 17 Sunny Aryaa EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav have brought YouTubers to limelight

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite entertaining with each passing episode. The makers have roped in quite an interesting lineup of celebrities from different walks of life. Audiences have started to mark their favorites from the show.

One of the funniest contestants this season is Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai who is known for his pranks on his YouTube vlogs. Pinkvilla got in touch with Sunny hours before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house and asked him about his participation in the show.

Sunny Aryaa talks about the YouTube community getting in demand because of Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav

When asked if he feels the YouTube community got recognition more because of Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, he said, "Definitely, both Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have contributed a lot in changing the face of the community. Many YouTubers are now getting recognition. They're in demand because of Bigg Boss OTT 2's two YouTuber contestants.

Have a look at the video of Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa from Bigg Boss 17.

Sunny Aryaa on controversy with Armaan Malik and his participation in Bigg Boss 17

Sunny Aryaa had a controversy with YouTuber Armaan Malik. Malik was also in talks for Bigg Boss 17. Pinvilla asked Aryaa if he is fine if Armaan Malik entered the show as a wildcard contestant. He quipped, "Well, if he decides to come as a wildcard contestant, I am sure there will be Tehelka and firecrackers. Having said that, I never used abusive language and will keep the fights clean, even if they happen. If you see our controversy, I never abused or used bad language. That's what I will maintain if he enters the house."

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai on staying away from his wife

On staying away from his wife for a long time, Aryaa said, "Well, that is quite a difficult part. We've been always together, and we've achieved so much together, hum dono ne saath mey hi tehelka machaya hai. So, this will be difficult, but I'm sure she will be rooting for me and I'll deal with this challenge successfully."

Here's wishing Sunny Aryaa urf Tehelka Bhai the very best of luck for the show!

