Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Elvish Yadav confirm Lovekesh Kataria’s elimination ahead of the Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale is scheduled for August 2 and viewers are eagerly waiting to see who lifts the trophy. Currently, there are 7 contestants inside the house and reports suggest that in a midweek elimination, 2 contestants will be eliminated before the Grand Finale. The internet is abuzz with the news that Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik, two of the strongest contenders have been already eliminated.

Lovekesh’s close friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav has now reacted to it which further confirms the social media influencer’s elimination news. Read on to know what he has to say.

Elvish Yadav hints at Lovekesh Kataria’s unfair eviction

On July 30, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote, “Votes Se Nahi Nikal Paye?” This suggests that although eviction news of Lovekesh Kataria is not out yet, his journey toward the Grand Finale will come to an end.

Read Elvish Yadav’s tweet here:

For the unversed, Lovekesh Kataria was one of the most popular contestants of this season and although he has been nominated many times, he has been saved by the audience’s votes. Currently, Kataria, Sana Makbul, and Sai Ketan Rao are nominated. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss will eliminate Lovekesh along with Armaan.

About Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria’s bond

Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav are close friends and throughout his time inside the house, Kataria, on several occasions talked about his friendship with Elvish. A few weeks back, during one Weekend Ka Vaar, Elvish appeared on the show to support his friend. Even through regular posts on social media, he urged the audience to vote for his friend.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, the contestants inside the house who are in the race to the finale are Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao. The grand finale will be held on August 2.

