Bigg Boss 17's contestants are basking in the glory of newfound success and fame post the show. They're now busy living their normal lives. The cast and crew of the show had a grand party last night, and almost everyone from the show turned up to enjoy a fun night.

At the party, arch-rivals Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey-Sunny Aryaa had a major fight. However, their fight was short-lived as they ended the same with a warm hug.

Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Sunny Aryaa hug it out at Bigg Boss 17 party

Arun Mashettey posted a video on his Instagram account wherein he was seen recreating a fight with Abhishek Kumar like the way they used to fight in the show. However, unlike fights from the show, this fight ended rather quickly and surprisingly with a warm hug shared by Arun, Abhishek, and Sunny. Mashettey wrote, "Mahobbat badi Cheez Hai."

Have a look at the video shared by Arun Mashettey on Instagram-

Bigg Boss 17 success party

The team had a grand success party held at a renowned venue last night. The highlight of the party was that contestants who didn't see eye to eye on the show also celebrated the success of the show together. Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra grooved together on a popular number, while Munawar Faruqui and other contestants on the show also enjoyed the party together.

The team also cut a cake to celebrate the occasion. While most of the contestants from the show were a part of the celebration, Anurag Dobhal and Khanzadi were missing from the party.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants post-finale

After the grand finale of the show, winner Munawar Faruqui was spotted visiting Dongri, where he spent his growing-up years. A sea of fans gathered to welcome him and celebrate his win. Abhishek Kumar also got a warm welcome from his hometown, Chandigarh.

Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, and Samarth Jurel conducted a meet-up in Hyderabad, which was attended by a huge number of fans.

