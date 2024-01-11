Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui’s ex GF Nazila Sitaishi spotted wearing same dress; PIC Inside

A few weeks back, Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and brought up several allegations against contestant Munawar Faruqui. She even accused him of double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi. The stand-up comedian has been constantly making headlines owing to the allegations and his reaction to it. Now, netizens can’t keep calm as we have spotted Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan in the same outfit. Some even brought up the question of whether Munawar Faruqui gifted the same dress to both his girlfriends.

Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi in identical dress

During the first week of December, Nazila Sitaishi went to Vietnam. The social media influencer wore a multicolor fitted mini dress as she posed on the beach The picture of her wearing the dress is on her Vietnam highlights on Instagram.

Just a few days before Nazila’s post, Ayesha Khan, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss house posted a video of her dancing at a party wearing the same dress. The video uploaded with the caption, “The man in the background” shows the actress flaunting her moves on the track, Chunari Chunari.

While Ayesha and Nazila’s dresses are identical, the former’s is a maxi dress, while the latter’s is a mini dress. The multicolor abstract printed dress features strappy shoulders and hugs the body showing the curves.

Check out Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan's outfits here:

Netizens are having a field day mocking Munawar Faruqui and making memes out of the picture. Some even shared that Munawar bought the same dress for her girlfriends on ‘Buy 1, Get 1’ offer. However, it’s not known if Munawar gifted them the dress or if it’s merely a coincidence.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui stated that Nazila Sitaishi is his girlfriend. However, Ayesha Khan revealed the truth that the two broke up before the stand-up comedian entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. This came as a shock to all contestants.

In his defence, Munawar Faruqui said that wanted to get back to Nazila and fix things with her after getting out of the house, and that's why he pretended that they were still together.

