Bigg Boss 17’s mastermind Vicky Jain offered spot on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 to play without Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 was a massive hit, and the reality show continues to create a buzz in town. The producers of Bigg Boss OTT approached Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's husband, to join season 3 and play the game solo. Vicky's sharp mind and calm demeanor are sure to elevate the entertainment factor of the show.

From a non-acting background to Vicky Bhaiya

Despite coming from a non-acting background Vicky Jain managed to secure his position in the top six in Bigg Boss 17 and created his individual identity. Vicky’s calmness and mental strength in the game helped his boat to sail even in tough situations. Currently, Vicky is considering the offer.

Apart from being Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain is renowned as the ‘Vicky Bhaiya’ among his fans and inside the BB house. Among all the contestants of Bigg Boss season 17, Vicky Jain was the smartest.

Vicky Jain’s rising popularity

Even though Vicky Jain was evicted from Bigg Boss 17, his wife Ankita Lokhande made it to the top finalists. After his eviction, Vicky Bhaiya expressed his support for Ankita. Following Ankita's eviction, Vicky wrote a heartfelt note for her, saying, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up.” Adding to this he mentioned, “harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (I am sure your fans and friends are proud of you)." This note solely exemplified Vicky’s supportive husband image in the media.

Ankita and Vicky’s relationship during Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande, the actress from Pavitra Rishta, and her husband Vicky Jain were facing some difficulties in their relationship while inside the BB house. However, Vicky soon realized the situation and made a heartfelt apology to Ankita, even going down on his knees. Surprisingly, this gesture worked like magic.

After Bigg Boss 17 concluded, the couple decided to celebrate with their close friends Manasvi Mamgai and Navid Sole in Mumbai. Manasvi even shared a sneak peek of the party on her Instagram story, captioning it as "Party time."