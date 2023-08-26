Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Manisha Rani resolve her differences with Bebika Dhurve?

Manisha Rani, who is hailed by everyone as the queen of hearts won over everyone with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She finished as the second runner-up this season but emerged as one of the strongest contenders. Her stint in the show is marked by her bubbly personality, being authentic inside the house, and getting along well with other contestants. However, there were several instances where she had arguments with others inside the house. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she opened up about resolving differences with Bebika Dhurve.

Manisha Rani on her differences with Bebika Dhurve

Talking to us, Manisha shared that she hasn’t called up or gotten in touch with Bebika Dhurve after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. On being asked, if she would like to resolve their differences against each other, Manisha said, “Bilkul, mujhe koi problem nahi hain. Infact uske Instagram team se mereko koi video mein tag kiya tha, meine uspe ek heart bhej diya tha. Kyunki mein kuch dil pe leke nahi chalti hu, jo ho gaya so ho gaya. (Absolutely, I do not have a problem. In fact, her Instagram team tagged me in a video a few days back, I reacted with a heart emoji. It’s because I do not carry any grudges with me, whatever happened, has happened in the past)”

Watch the full interview with Manisha Rani here:

Recently, in an interview with us, Bebika Dhurve shared that she has been portrayed negatively in the show. She also said that many people have hurt her, including Manisha Rani. While there have been many instances of the two contestants arguing on the show, the two ended the show on good terms. In one of the concluding episodes, Manisha was seen hugging Bebika also.

Manisha Rani's journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Manisha Rani was one of the most loved contestants inside the house. Everybody loved her bubby and no-filter attitude. During her stint, she also opened up about her struggles in her life, how she made a name as a dancer, and later as a social media influencer. Many have hailed the small-town girl for her passion and unwavering determination. In fact, she made it to the top 3 with this determination of hers.

