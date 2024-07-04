Manisha Rani’s gift to her dad leaves him in tears; Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame says ‘I will fulfill all his dreams’
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani took to social media to share a video that shows her gifting her dad an expensive car. Her dad got emotional seeing the gift.
Manisha Rani, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, has shown her love and appreciation for her father by gifting him a brand-new car. On July 4, the social media influencer shared a heartwarming video on her official social media handle, capturing the special moment. Fans and netizens showered love and heaped praises on her.
Manisha Rani gifts dad a new car
The video begins with Manisha Rani walking into a showroom. She leads her father to the covered car, a Mahindra XUV 3XO in black, which is priced at around INR 8 lakhs. As they unveil the car by removing the cover, the pride and joy in her father's eyes are unmistakable.
To make the moment even more special, Manisha had arranged for a small celebration right there in the showroom. The video shows the father-daughter duo cutting a cake together. Manisha, with a wide smile on her face, feeds her father a piece of cake, and he does the same for her. The emotions run high as her father, overwhelmed by the gesture, wipes away tears of joy. Manisha, the ever-loving daughter, holds his hand to comfort him and cheer him up.
Watch Manisha Rani's video here:
The video, which quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption from Manisha. She wrote, "My dad’s new car. A new gift to him from his daughter. One more dream fulfilled as his dreams are my dreams, and I will fulfill all his dreams."
This heartwarming act has touched many of her fans and followers. One user wrote, "So proud of you babu." Another commented, "Uncle is cutest." A third user wrote, "Love you manisha. You are such a nice person , I am sure God has something special for you. Keep shining daddy's lovely girl."
For the unversed, this year, Manisha Rani won the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress has been on a roll ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a finalist.
