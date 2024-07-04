Manisha Rani’s gift to her dad leaves him in tears; Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame says ‘I will fulfill all his dreams’

Manisha Rani, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, has shown her love and appreciation for her father by gifting him a brand-new car. On July 4, the social media influencer shared a heartwarming video on her official social media handle, capturing the special moment. Fans and netizens showered love and heaped praises on her.

Manisha Rani gifts dad a new car

The video begins with Manisha Rani walking into a showroom. She leads her father to the covered car, a Mahindra XUV 3XO in black, which is priced at around INR 8 lakhs. As they unveil the car by removing the cover, the pride and joy in her father's eyes are unmistakable.

To make the moment even more special, Manisha had arranged for a small celebration right there in the showroom. The video shows the father-daughter duo cutting a cake together. Manisha, with a wide smile on her face, feeds her father a piece of cake, and he does the same for her. The emotions run high as her father, overwhelmed by the gesture, wipes away tears of joy. Manisha, the ever-loving daughter, holds his hand to comfort him and cheer him up.

Watch Manisha Rani's video here:

The video, which quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption from Manisha. She wrote, "My dad’s new car. A new gift to him from his daughter. One more dream fulfilled as his dreams are my dreams, and I will fulfill all his dreams."

This heartwarming act has touched many of her fans and followers. One user wrote, "So proud of you babu." Another commented, "Uncle is cutest." A third user wrote, "Love you manisha. You are such a nice person , I am sure God has something special for you. Keep shining daddy's lovely girl."

For the unversed, this year, Manisha Rani won the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress has been on a roll ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a finalist.

