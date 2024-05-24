Bigg Boss OTT 2's Akanksha Puri freezes her eggs; gives a message to girls saying ‘You are stronger than you think’

Recently Bigg Boss OTT 2’s contestant Akanksha Puri dropped a post from the fertility clinic where she decided to take a powerful step of freezing her eggs.

By Khyati Bhatnagar
Published on May 24, 2024  |  02:58 PM IST |  3.2K
PC: Akanksha Puri's Instagram
PC: Akanksha Puri's Instagram

Akanksha Puri is popularly recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she garnered appreciation for her strong gameplay. Recently the actress shared a collage of pictures taking the first step towards her motherhood journey, as she decides to freeze her eggs. Also, she made a revelation to cement her decision. 

Akanksha Puri freezing her eggs

Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri dropped a collage of pictures from her recent surgery in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where she took the life-changing decision of freezing her eggs. 

Akanksha’s ‘first step towards motherhood’ comes with a strong reason as she revealed that she had some complications, due to which she had to take this step. 

Accompanying the collage from the fertility clinic comes a note where she penned down, “Yes I did it!! I got my EGGS freezed!! Took my first step towards MOTHERHOOD. Yes I had little complications so it was difficult for me unlike other and I still have few more surgeries, few more weeks of cycle left…But I’m enjoying this beautiful journey and I am happy I am doing it all by myself.” Adding to this she also dropped a message to all the girls as she wrote, “My msg to all girls. You are stronger than you think!! You Got this Girl.” 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

PC: Akanksha Puri's Instagram

Akanksha Puri in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Akanksha Puri is known for creating a controversy by lip-locking Jad Hadid on National television during a task. This came as a surprise to Salman Khan, and he scolded them for doing this on the reality show.

Afterwards, when she was asked about the same, she said, “My team would lose a point if I did not agree to kiss Jad. So I went ahead with it. Jad got too involved during the kiss. And that's why perhaps he wasn't happy because I just moved my lips a bit and he termed me a bad kisser. But, it was a task, why will I get involved in it?" 

Further, she claimed that for her it was just a task but for Jad, he wanted to kiss her again. 

More about Akanksha Puri 

Akanksha Puri is widely known for her work in the mythological series, Vighnaharta Ganesh where she essayed the role of Goddess Parvati. 

The actress made her Bollywood debut in  Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 drama film Calendar Girls. Also, she emerged as a winner of the show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. On the personal front, she dated Paras Chhabra for a while. 

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Imlie's Adrija Roy on replacing Sana Sayyad as Palki; 'It will be challenging'

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Khyati Bhatnagar

Crafting captivating tales and dancing with words, Khyati Bhatnagar is a writer who brings the magic of the entertainment

...

Credits: Akanksha Puri's Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles