Akanksha Puri is popularly recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she garnered appreciation for her strong gameplay. Recently the actress shared a collage of pictures taking the first step towards her motherhood journey, as she decides to freeze her eggs. Also, she made a revelation to cement her decision.

Akanksha Puri freezing her eggs

Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri dropped a collage of pictures from her recent surgery in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where she took the life-changing decision of freezing her eggs.

Akanksha’s ‘first step towards motherhood’ comes with a strong reason as she revealed that she had some complications, due to which she had to take this step.

Accompanying the collage from the fertility clinic comes a note where she penned down, “Yes I did it!! I got my EGGS freezed!! Took my first step towards MOTHERHOOD. Yes I had little complications so it was difficult for me unlike other and I still have few more surgeries, few more weeks of cycle left…But I’m enjoying this beautiful journey and I am happy I am doing it all by myself.” Adding to this she also dropped a message to all the girls as she wrote, “My msg to all girls. You are stronger than you think!! You Got this Girl.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Akanksha Puri in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Akanksha Puri is known for creating a controversy by lip-locking Jad Hadid on National television during a task. This came as a surprise to Salman Khan, and he scolded them for doing this on the reality show.

Afterwards, when she was asked about the same, she said, “My team would lose a point if I did not agree to kiss Jad. So I went ahead with it. Jad got too involved during the kiss. And that's why perhaps he wasn't happy because I just moved my lips a bit and he termed me a bad kisser. But, it was a task, why will I get involved in it?"

Further, she claimed that for her it was just a task but for Jad, he wanted to kiss her again.

More about Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri is widely known for her work in the mythological series, Vighnaharta Ganesh where she essayed the role of Goddess Parvati.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 drama film Calendar Girls. Also, she emerged as a winner of the show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. On the personal front, she dated Paras Chhabra for a while.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Imlie's Adrija Roy on replacing Sana Sayyad as Palki; 'It will be challenging'