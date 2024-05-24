Bigg Boss OTT 2's Akanksha Puri freezes her eggs; gives a message to girls saying ‘You are stronger than you think’
Recently Bigg Boss OTT 2’s contestant Akanksha Puri dropped a post from the fertility clinic where she decided to take a powerful step of freezing her eggs.
Akanksha Puri is popularly recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she garnered appreciation for her strong gameplay. Recently the actress shared a collage of pictures taking the first step towards her motherhood journey, as she decides to freeze her eggs. Also, she made a revelation to cement her decision.
Akanksha Puri freezing her eggs
Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri dropped a collage of pictures from her recent surgery in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where she took the life-changing decision of freezing her eggs.
Akanksha’s ‘first step towards motherhood’ comes with a strong reason as she revealed that she had some complications, due to which she had to take this step.
Accompanying the collage from the fertility clinic comes a note where she penned down, “Yes I did it!! I got my EGGS freezed!! Took my first step towards MOTHERHOOD. Yes I had little complications so it was difficult for me unlike other and I still have few more surgeries, few more weeks of cycle left…But I’m enjoying this beautiful journey and I am happy I am doing it all by myself.” Adding to this she also dropped a message to all the girls as she wrote, “My msg to all girls. You are stronger than you think!! You Got this Girl.”
Akanksha Puri in Bigg Boss OTT 2
Akanksha Puri is known for creating a controversy by lip-locking Jad Hadid on National television during a task. This came as a surprise to Salman Khan, and he scolded them for doing this on the reality show.
Afterwards, when she was asked about the same, she said, “My team would lose a point if I did not agree to kiss Jad. So I went ahead with it. Jad got too involved during the kiss. And that's why perhaps he wasn't happy because I just moved my lips a bit and he termed me a bad kisser. But, it was a task, why will I get involved in it?"
Further, she claimed that for her it was just a task but for Jad, he wanted to kiss her again.
More about Akanksha Puri
Akanksha Puri is widely known for her work in the mythological series, Vighnaharta Ganesh where she essayed the role of Goddess Parvati.
The actress made her Bollywood debut in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 drama film Calendar Girls. Also, she emerged as a winner of the show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. On the personal front, she dated Paras Chhabra for a while.
ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Imlie's Adrija Roy on replacing Sana Sayyad as Palki; 'It will be challenging'