The new teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is out and it has been revealed that the show will start in June. The teaser also mentions that this season might make you forget the previous seasons of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 was supposed to begin in May. However, the show got a bit delayed and the fans were curious about the show's announcement and its details. Now, JioCinema has finally posted a teaser for all the viewers who are eagerly waiting for the next season of Bigg Boss OTT. As per the teaser, the show is slated to start streaming in June.

The new teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Last month, the official handle of JioCinema shared a template that read, "Bigg Boss OTT 3 Coming soon." The template was enough to raise the curiosity among the viewers. However, no updates were shared after that. And now, it looks like the wait of fans is over as the platform has finally announced another major detail about the show's premiere. As per the new teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the show is slated to stream LIVE in June.

The promo ended with the narrator saying, "Yeh season hoga Khaas, hoga Jhakaas." Needless to say, Anil Kapoor is synonymous with the word Jhakkas. It can be a sly hint by the makers about Kapoor being roped in as the host of the show.

Take a look at the new teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the teaser, the makers used important moments from the previous seasons and mentioned that the viewers would forget all the previous moments with Bigg Boss OTT 3 taking over. The video featured Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdeva's fight from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 scene. The narrator said, "Yeh fight bhool Jaoge (You'll forget this fight)." The video then played the popular date moment of Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla from Bigg Boss 15 as the narrator said, "Yeh love story bhool jaoge (You'll forget this love story)." Further, it had Shehnaaz mouthing her popular Sadda Kutta Kutta dialogue as the narrator said, "Yeh viral moment bhool jaoge (You'll forget this viral moment).

Bigg Boss OTT ka agla season dekh kar baaki sab bhool jaoge. Kyuki yeh season hoga khas, hoga Jhakkas

Anil Kapoor to host Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan is facing date issues and might give Bigg Boss OTT 3 a miss. We also reported that Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor were considered for the show and one among them was to host the show.

With the new teaser using Anil Kapoor's 'Jhakaas', it can be assumed that he is finalized to host this season.

