Ever since Bigg Boss 17 wrapped up, ardent fans of the show began missing the drama and entertainment. While the audience already anticipated the release of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the makers contributed to the buzz by dropping an official announcement promo for the same. This is the reason the fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming installment of Bigg Boss OTT.

However, even before the promo was dropped officially on social media, various speculations regarding the contestants, host, and release date did rounds on the internet. Several reports showed up suggesting personalities who have been approached for the show. Further, discussions about Salman Khan not hosting the forthcoming installment also took the internet by storm.

Here's everything you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT 3, including its rumored contestants and where to watch.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rumored contestants

Lately, there has been buzz around the celebrities who are in talks for the show and might be seen as participants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. We at Pinkilla exclusively reported a list of personalities who have been approached by the makers to participate in the upcoming season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

According to our sources, Rohi Kumar Chaudhary, popularly known by his stage name RCR, might be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3. As of now, nothing has been finalized, but sources say that he is in talks with the show's team. Interestingly, Rohi is popular as a rapper and was a part of MTV Hustle. He was also seen on the reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani.

Advertisement

Other names on the list are Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta. You might be familiar with their names as they appeared on Temptation Island, India, and walked away together as a couple. However, soon, the duo's relationship turned sour, and Cheshta announced separating ways with Nikhil.

Further, YouTubers Khushi Punjaban and Vivek Choudhary, singers Navjeet Singh and Nirwair, YouTuber couple Jatin Talwar-Nidhi Talwar, and entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok are also said to be approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3.

On the other hand, other media reports suggest that Vicky Jain, Dalljiet Kaur, Shafaq Naaz, and viral vada pao girl from Delhi, Chandrika are some of the rumored names.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 host

It is now official that Anil Kapoor will be seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3. The Bollywood actor will replace Salman Khan, and his presence will indeed bring a fresh twist. In the latest promo released by the makers, the Juggjug Jeeyo actor broke the sequence with a sharp whistle, exclaiming, “Kursi manga re (bring the chair)." The moment he said, "Bahut hogaya re jhakaas, karte hain na kuch aur khaas (Let's do something exciting)," the excitement among fans knew no bounds.

The caption of the promo read, "A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT! Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai. P.S. - No prizes for guessing."

Have a look at the promo:

After the promo was officially dropped on social media, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor reacted to the Nayak actor filling in as BB OTT 3 host. The actress hailed his daddy dearest and wrote, "They’ve got the most talented, hardworking, and handsome man onboard!"

The Ishaqzaade actor extended warm wishes to his uncle and remarked, "King of New!! He's always doing something different to keep all his youthful peers on their feet!!"

With Anil Kapoor taking over Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, it significantly proves that the show's hosting baton has witnessed a dynamic shift across its seasons. For the uninitiated, Karan Johar hosted the debut season, and Salman Khan served his hosting duties on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Initially, Bigg Boss OTT 3 was slated for a May premiere. However, due to the date issues with Salman Khan, it suffered a delay. Now, as per the official announcement, the upcoming season is set to kick off in June but a specific date is not out yet.

Advertisement

Speaking of the episodes, they will be available for viewing on Jio Cinema Premium for a monthly rental of Rs 29. Makers have also mentioned it in the caption of the promos they released. It read, "#BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium."

How much cash prize will the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 take home?

As of now, such details have not been disclosed. It is quite possible that details about the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winning amount might be revealed once the finale nears. However, the winners of the last two seasons took home Rs 25 lakhs as the winning prize. While Divya Agarwal won the first season, Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Arjun Kapoor's wish for new host and uncle Anil Kapoor proves he always looks up to him