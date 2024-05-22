Bigg Buzz fame Subuhi Joshi pens emotional note on Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput's death anniversary

Subuhi Joshi took to social media to share memories with her best friend and late actor Aditya Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Published on May 22, 2024
Subuhi Joshi, Aditya Singh Rajput
Subuhi Joshi and Aditya Singh Rajput (PC: Subuhi's Instagram)

Trigger Warning: The article contains details of a death.

Last year, on May 22, Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput passed away. He was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in Jogeshwari. The sudden death of the actor affected many celebrities who left their hometown to start a career in the showbiz world in Mumbai.

Aditya's close friend and actress Subuhi Joshi went through a rough phase dealing with the loss, and today, as the actor's death completes a year, Subuhi took to social media to remember Aditya.

Subuhi Joshi's sweet wish for the late actor and friend Aditya Singh Rajput

Bigg Buzz and Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai actress Subuhi took to social media and shared a reel wherein she can be seen having the time of her life, dancing, and partying with Aditya. Along with the video that celebrated life, she wrote an emotional note.

She wrote, "They say it takes a year for a soul to reach its destination; I hope you’ve reached home safe and sound. Just wanted to let you know I miss you and I love you. Hope you’re sitting there in peace and smiling right now."

Take a look at the video shared by Subuhi Joshi on Instagram here:

More about Aditya Singh Rajput's death

Aditya Singh Rajput, who was 32, died in mysterious circumstances in Mumbai. His death sent shockwaves among his friends, family, and fans. There were reports about drug overdose being the reason behind his death. However, his family denied the reports and mentioned that he wasn't on drugs.

Aditya had worked in the entertainment industry since he was 17. He did modeling and also appeared in many projects. He had been a part of around 300 advertisements along with popular projects like Splitsvilla 9, Code Red, Bad Boys Season 4, and Awaaz Season 9, among others.

Pinkvilla wishes peace to Aditya's departed soul.

