MTV Splitsvilla X5: Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed poses with Sunny Leone, Tanuj Virwani; teases fans about upcoming episodes

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The previous one had an exciting twist, which changed the dynamics of the show with not one, but two unpredictable ideal match announcements.

Harsh Arora- Shubhi Joshi and Digvijay Rathey- Nayera Ahuja became ideal matches. Now, the Mischief Maker, Uorfi Javed has taken to social media and shared a glimpse of the upcoming episodes of the show.

Uorfi Javed teases fans with pictures with Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

Taking to social media, Uorfi Javed shared a few pictures from the upcoming episodes of the show. Uorfi can be seen posing with hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani as she wrote, "Watch this weekend how the contestants fall into my web!"

The caption is not just a hint towards the upcoming episode but also her eclectic outfit that she is wearing in the photos. She is wearing an ensemble that includes spider's web-like designs.

Take a look at Uorfi Javed's post from upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

The upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

As per the precap, the upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5 are going to be quite interesting as the contestants will get to know about the statements that fellow contestants passed on them behind their backs.

The super fun challenge will have Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed teaming up Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani as she would reveal explosive statements about contestants which are spoken by other contestants.

As the Splitsvillians need to guess the statements, they can also spill the tea on the person that they feel would've said certain statements.

Kashish Kapoor will be seen getting extremely furious on statements on her characters. A furious Kashish will throw a big cup of tea on Akriti Negi as she guessed a statement passed on her character by the latter.

Digvijay and Siwet will yet again lock horns as Siwet will be seen mocking at Digvijay's health while he would retort stating that after the show Siwet will be seen apologizing in LIVE sessions.

Addy will interfere in the altercation making matters worse. The boys will be seen getting into a fistfight when Tanuj and Sunny will intervene.

Previous eliminations from MTV Splitsvilla X5

As per the previous episodes, three Splitsvillans got evicted as per new twists in the show. Ruru and Ameha were evicted by the ideal match Harsh and Shubhi while Adit decided to quit the show as he wasn't well, followed by his connection Khank's eviction.

Talking about his health condition, Adit exclusively told Pinkvilla that his health was affected by constant dust and pollution at task locations. The extreme shooting conditions also affected adversely on his health.

He said, "A lot of people don't know this because I never felt like it was important to share. My OG audience knows I have this condition called allergic rhinitis in which due to dust or pollution my nose gets blocked. I have had this for many years and I have got it treated once but it didn't work."

Adit added, "The best possible condition is just to be away from dust and pollution. Also, it gets triggered because of cold weather. When MTV Splitsvilla X5 shoot happened, we were constantly exposed to dust and mud at the task locations. We used to stand in the sun during the day and at night we used to stand in the cold in the dome."

With Uorfi Javed teasing fans about the upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5, we're sure the episodes will be quite exciting.

