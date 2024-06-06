EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla X5's Arbaz Patel confirms relationship with Leeza Bindra; squashes Nayera Ahuja's claims

MTV Splitsvilla X5 has been garnering a lot of headlines because of a few controversial contestants on the show. Two contestants who're often in the limelight are Arbaz Patel and Nayera Ahuja. The duo formed a connection on the show and performed many tasks together.

However, after the show, Ahuja was seen calling out Patel for being in a relationship from before he participated in the show. She also claimed that Patel showed romantic efforts towards her and made her believe that he liked her.

Now, Arbaz Patel has revealed his side of the story for the first time, exclusively to Pinkvilla. He addressed the rumors of his relationship and called Nayera's claims a publicity stunt.

Arbaz Patel on dating Leeza Bindra before the shoot of MTV Splitsvilla X5

When asked about the same, Arbaz Patel said, "It is totally untrue. Leeza and I were not in a relationship before MTV Splitsvilla X5's shoot. We did like each other but never confessed the same because we wanted to focus on our respective careers. We know each other since five years and we post realistic videos as a couple. It is only because our viewers liked it and we got good traction. We were not dating nor were we engaged or married, as many people are claiming."

Take a look at a recent post of Arbaz with Leeza

Arbaz Patel on realizing love for Leeza

"During my course of time in Splitsvilla, I realized my feelings and longing for Leeza. I was in the villa physically, but emotionally my mind and heart started to feel very strongly about her. I had told Nayera, 'Mera yaha dil nahi lagta hai'. Also, when I was in the show, I couldn't fall in love with anyone. When the shoot was over and we returned home, I thought to give my feelings for Leeza a chance."

He went on to say, "She also told me that she had a difficult time without me around when I was gone for the shoot. We were certain about our feelings and confessed love. We are in a relationship now. It all happened after the show."

Arbaz Patel questions the claims of his affair with Leeza

"I had a long meeting with the makers and they asked me about everything. They also asked me about my videos with Leeza and I told them that they're just content that we work on. Since the concept of the show was bringing ex-lovers too, they kept on searching for my ex for a long time and couldn't find anyone from my past."

He elaborated, "In Dewangini's case, the makers found her ex (Divyansh) even while his profile was private on social media. If they had doubts about Leeza, they would've easily called her since her profile is public. But they didn't as we were never dating. The makers also told me that they couldn't find an ex related to me. I don't why people are spreading these false accusations."

Arbaz Patel's conversation with Nayera Ahuja

"I had a little accident and I was sent for medical aid. When I returned to the villa, I saw a few wildcards. However, everybody had formed connections. I thought Nayera would be a good choice to pair up with considering she is a Roadie and quite strong. I asked her if we could perform together. She told me that she has a connection with Lakshya and I asked her if she wanted to find love on the show or if she wanted to perform challenges and win the show."

"She asserted that she isn't looking for love. She said, 'Nai yaar, mera ek baar kata hai pichle show mey. Mai pagal hu kya pyaar mey padugi? Meko challenges perform karna hai.' That was my mindset too and thus I asked her to pair-up with me," he said.

Clarifying calling Nayera his 'sherni', Arbaz added, "I was tagged as Lion in the show and whoever I pair up with will be the Lioness. Nayera was a strong competitor and she was fierce and thus I called her a Lioness (sherni). It didn't have any romantic conotations to it."

Arbaz Patel on gifting a bracelet to Nayera Ahuja

"During the date, Nayera told me that she was always wronged and not loved right and thus I told her that I'd be with her and she'll have my back, which I surely did. I wanted to make the date look convincing. I mean, we were on national television and I wanted to add a little spice, thus I gave the bracelet to her."

He went on to say, "This is because we already had this conversation wherein we were sure about not wanting 'love' in the show. I didn't know it will become such a big deal and that the gesture will be misinterpretted."

Arbaz Patel accuses Nayera Ahuja for playing victim card

"When you've already discussed about the agenda of being the show, why do you have to go around maligning my character and image? If I wanted to perform with her because she's strong, she also wanted the same from me. And that's what we did. We performed together and went ahead in the show. It is not like I've used her in the show."

Adding more clarification, he said, "We were both together because we benefited from it. You will find out what all I did for her in the show. However, hearing accusations like I broke her heart and made fake promises are quite vague. I feel she wants sympathy and that she's playing a victim card. While in reality, it is not only me, but she too who went ahead in the game because of our association."

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani while Uofi Javed is the Mischief Maker.

