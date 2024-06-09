MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Ruru recalls ex Yuvraj Bass bad-mouthing about her; calls Arbaz Patel 'fake'

MTV Splitsvilla X5, hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, is a popular dating reality show on air at present. Recently, Adit Minocha, Ameha Gurung, and Ruru's journey ended on MTV Splitsvilla X5. After their exit, Pinkvilla spoke exclusively to Ruru and asked her about her stint in the show, asked her opinion on ex-partner Yuvraj Bass, shared thoughts on the contestants, and more. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Do you think because of Yuvraj you were unable to form a concrete connection with anyone?

Not really. I don't even consider him (Yuvraj) as my ex. So for me to think about him rather than myself is stupid. I think I would have made a connection with Rigden but then he left the show.

Before Yuvraj got evicted, he said something bad about you to other contestants of the villa which left everyone furious. He apologized later but do you think he did that on purpose to tarnish your image?

No, I don't think so. That thing happened before MTV Splitsvilla X5 shoot. I don't think so he did that to tarnish my image. I don't think Yuvraj is a person who would think that much. Itna aage jaake nahi sochega voh. It was boys talk and every person there was teasing Yuvraj. Yuvraj then as a comeback said, what he said. So that's exactly what happened.

Advertisement

According to you, which couple is faking their connection in the show or whose connection do you think is weak?

I guess Arbaz and Nayera. They are not faking it outside the show but in the villa. Ameha and Dev for sure. Addy and Kashish, that's it.

Name that one couple with whom you can never be friends with.

I don't think there is anybody like that. I talked to almost everyone in the villa and they were good to me.

You and Lakshya were sent on a date with Unnati and Digvijay after you guys won the task, do you think you could have formed a connection with Lakshya?

There was definitely a chance to form a connection with Lakshya but I kicked it by myself. I think Lakshya is a very nice person and a good friend. He is not really my type, I'm into dark-skinned guys. Maybe that's why I kicked the chance of making a connection on the show. They had dumped for that.

Advertisement

Aniket, Shobhika, Arbaz, Nayera, Deekila: Describe these contestants according to their personalities in one word.

Aniket: Brother, Shobhika: Slay, Arbaz: Fake, Nayera: Friend, Deekila: Chirpy.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get exclusive updates about your favorite show, MTV Splitsvilla X5!

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Adit Minocha reveals suffering anxiety attack post Khank's eviction; shares SHOCKING aftermath