MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted Ameha Gurung calls former partner Dev Karan 'player'; talks about not being 'ideal match'

MTV Splitsvilla X5 competition is intensifying day by day! This week, the journey of three contestants, Adit Minocha, Ameha Gurung, and Ruru ended on MTV Splitsvilla X5. While Adit walked out due to medical conditions, Ameha and Ruru were evicted by contestants. Now, after getting evicted, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Ameha Gurung.

While talking to us, we questioned Ameha Gurung about her former connection Dev Karan Sharma, and asked why their relationship ended abruptly. Ameha also spoke about her stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5 and stated her opinions. Excerpts from the interview are below:

If you were not evicted, do you think you would have performed better with someone else besides Dev?

Yes, I'm pretty sure. From the start of the show, I performed well so I think I didn't get a chance to perform. If I had a chance to perform with someone else or in general, I would have done better.

You and Dev Karan were not declared as an ideal pair by the Oracle. Do you think Dev decided to explore his connection after that?

I think we had a word that we should go to the oracle but we didn't become an ideal match. If we consider from the game point of view, being an ideal match is the safest. So we decided that maybe we could go for the ideal match with someone else only if we got a chance.

Because the unsafe people give a chance to the safe people to go to the oracle. So if I got a chance, if I am in the safe zone and Dev (Dev Karan Sharma) is not then definitely I would go to the ideal match with someone else and even Dev had the same perspective. But things turned out to be a little different. Going to the ideal match was different but flirting with someone and exploring with someone different.

Did your relationship with Dev Karan deteriorate after Shubhi joined the show?

Yes, it did. I think a lot of things were off as well before Shubhi (Shubhi Joshi) entered. I was being accused of exploring with Aniket and Rigden, which was never a fact. I never explored with them. When Shubhi entered, he (Dev Karan) was so quick to explore with her, flirt with her, and said shayaris, which was extreme flirting and exploring. That was totally unacceptable. After that, I was done with him.

Is Dev in the show for the game and not to find a partner? What are your thoughts on this?

Dev is in the show for the game, definitely. Everyone is for the game but I thought I could build a connection with Dev and then be in the game as well. I thought I could do that. But I think Dev in general was just for the game.

According to you, who is the most genuine couple in Splitsvilla 15 and why?

Dewangini and Divyansh. They are the cutest and it's going to last after the show and they might get married too.

Dev Karan, Shubhi, Digvijay, Aniket, Kashish, Deekila: Describe these contestants according to their personalities in one word.

Dev Karan: Player, Shubhi: Genuine, Digvijay: Smart and clever player, Aniket: Sweet, Kashish: Clever, Deekila: Loudmouth.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Fresh episodes of the show go on air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

