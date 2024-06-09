MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Adit Minocha reveals suffering anxiety attack post Khank's eviction; shares SHOCKING aftermath

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of anxiety attacks.

MTV Splitsvilla X5, hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, has managed to hook the attention of the viewers owing to its shocking twists. The episode on Saturday (April 9) shocked several as Adit Minocha took an abrupt midway exit from the show due to health issues. After his exit, Pinkvilla exclusively got into a conversation with him and spoke about his exit, health issues, his connection with Khank Waghnani and more. Quotes from the interview are below:

What happened to your health that you had to take an exit from MTV Splitsvilla X5?

A lot of people don't know this because I never felt like it was important to share. My OG audience knows I have this condition called allergic rhinitis in which due to dust or pollution my nose gets blocked. I have had this for many years and I have got it treated once but it didn't work.

The best possible condition is just to be away from dust and pollution. Also, it gets triggered because of cold weather. When MTV Splitsvilla X5 shoot happened, we were constantly exposed to dust and mud at the task locations. We used to stand in the sun during the day and at night we used to stand in the cold in the dome.

So the issue was getting triggered too much because of this. I had started to get sick from the 7th or 8th day of the show. Obviously, I had to be there, I had to be a sport and not show it on camera. Eventually, it kept getting worse.

I had faced anxiety earlier but when Khank (Khank Waghnani) got evicted, I had an anxiety attack, and that mixed with my allergic rhinitis condition. I directly woke up in a hospital. I had an oxygen mask and when I gained consciousness, I was thinking how it was unexpected.

I was taking it very casually but the doctors didn't take it casually. The doctors said that by continuing the show I would be putting my life at risk. I was in two minds that health is important and I have been sick since a long time so it had to happen and after Khank got evicted it escalated.

Now, I have surgery pending which I will do when I get time off social media.

Some moments of Adit and Khank from MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Do you think if you could have stayed in MTV Splitsvilla X5 for some more time then you would have formed a connection with someone?

No, that's why I'm not unhappy with the fact that I'm out of the show because of my health. I knew that even if it was not my health I wouldn't have formed a connection after Khank's eviction within 2-5 days. It was a big deal to go to someone else.

People wondered why we didn't quit together and I didn't know that this was an option because I never watched it. Also, Khank and I had this discussion that if either of us gets evicted, we will meet outside and be the same. If I had been on the show, I would have formed a friendship connection but no one wants to watch this.

When Unnati came to Splitsvilla, were you scared that your connection with Khank would get affected?

No, because there was nothing with Unnati. I was surprised thinking what and why.

Since the beginning, you didn't make any efforts to form a connection with anyone else, you directly approached Khank. What made you realize that she is the special one?

I realized that many people came with a motive to win the show and they wanted to play the game accordingly. There were many people who were different in front of came and different behind the camera. If they feel for someone else, they wouldn't say it because even they have trust issues. All of this made me realize that all contestants are here for the game.

However, when I started to talk to Khank, I felt from the start that it was genuine and I then didn't feel like talking to anyone. Now, months later I am so happy about the choice that I was so lucky that I talked to the right person because that connection is still genuine.

We really didn't care about what was happening and who was around us, we just cared about each other. So in its own way, I got my trophy out of Splitsvilla. I feel very lucky that I was on the show and I only spoke to her.

Take a look the post here-

You and Khank missed the chance to go in front of the oracle initially. Do you think you guys would have been declared the 'ideal match' in front of the oracle?

Yes, I think we could have been the ideal match. But yes, it's sad and even we wanted to go to the oracle.

According to you, which couple is capable of winning Splitsvilla 15?

Honestly, since the beginning, I had fate in Harsh and Rushali. I hope their problems are solved because together they are a smart couple. They can win. I think Jashwant and Akriti also have the potential to win.

Digvijay, Unnati, Shobhika, Yuvraj, Akriti, and Anicka: Describe these contestants according to their personalities in one word.

Digvijay: Smart, Unnati: I don't know her much (laughs), unknown. Shobhika: Funny, Yuvraj: Bechara, Akriti: Very intelligent, Anicka: Emotional.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

