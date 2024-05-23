Dance Deewane 4 will conclude its run this weekend with one of the contestants winning the coveted title. While the participants are on their toes and are preparing well for their last acts, judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty are also set to deliver gripping performances on foot-tapping numbers.

As per the latest promo, the star-studded finale of the popular dance reality show will see Madhuri grooving to Baahubali’s song, Khoya Hain.

Madhuri Dixit’s performance on grand finale of Dance Deewane 4

The new teaser of Dance Deewane 4 uploaded on the official handle of ColorsTV opens with the dancing queen making an entry on stage. She is looking gorgeous in a beautiful lilac floor-length dress. After showing some of her dance moves, Madhuri states, “Samundar ki lehron ko aaj kinara milne wala hai. Inmein se kisi ek jodi ke mathe par aaj mukut sajne wala hai (Waves of the sea will find their edge today. One of the duos will get the crown today).”

The caption of the promo reads, "Madhuri Dixit ki mesmerizing performance se hone waale hai aap starstruck (You are going to get starstruck with Madhuri Dixit's mesmerizing performance)."

Take a look at the recent promo of Dance Deewane 4:

Talking about Suniel Shetty’s act on the grand finale of Dance Deewane 4, the actor is going to recreate his iconic song Sandese Aate Hai from 1997 film Border. His heartwarming rendition depicting the emotional turmoil of Indian Army soldiers and their solid love for the country, will definitely be a treat to watch.

About Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane came up with its inaugural season in June 2018. The format of the show is quite unique as it allows contestants from various age groups to compete against each other.

The 4th chapter of Dance Dewaane premiered on February 3, 2024. While Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty brought their charm and expertise to the show by joining as judges, Bharti Singh amped up the humor element throughout its run with her commendable hosting skills.

The reality show will see 6 contenders fighting for the trophy- Taranjot- Kashvi, Chainveer- Chirashree, Yuvraj- Yuvansh, Harsha- Devansh, Varsha- Shrirang, and Nitin- Gaurav. It will air its grand finale on May 25, 2024 at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

