Eijaz Khan is one the biggest names in the entertainment industry and has garnered immense appreciation for his performances on various platforms. Apart from this he has also captured the attention of the audience through his stint on Bigg Boss 14, where he fell in love with his co-contestant Pavitra Punia, and has been hitting the headlines regarding the same lately.

Eijaz Khan recently shared a nostalgic video on his Instagram account from a 90s movie, where he can be seen sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. This delightful surprise has definitely caught the attention of his fans.

Eijaz Khan’s throwback video

Eijaz has recently shared a clip from his old movie Kuch Naa Kaho, where he was seen sharing the stage with the superstars of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. In that movie he was paired opposite Gautami Kapoor, therefore he was seen energetically dancing with her on the song Tumhe Aaj Jo Maine Dekha.

Captioning the video he wrote, "Throwback dance." This video along with the caption seemed that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant is missing those days when he got the chance to showcase his impressive moves.

How has Eijaz replied to fans' comments?

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the comment section of the clip flooded with comments that were gracefully addressed by the actor. One of the users wrote, “You were the only reason I watched this movie multiple times,” to which Eijaz replied, “Arre. Thank you.”

Another one wrote, “Do you still get to dance as much as you’d like to? We miss seeing you dance,” to which Khan replied, “Not much.” In the next comment, the user wrote, “Did you rehearse prior to the shoot or learned spontaneously?” to which he responded, “On set.”

In the next comment, a fan expressed that he misses watching him dance, to which the Bigg Boss 14 contestant replied, “So do I.”

Whereas in the next comment, a fan wrote, “Amazing dance! Wondering why didn’t u tag @gautamikapoor,” replying to this he wrote, “damn. Should’ve.”

Also, one of the fans made a special request in another comment, as he wrote, “@eijazkhan we want to see Ravi Verma dance in #adrishyam," Khan replied. “Sure.”

More about Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan was seen in Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss 14, where he fell in love with Pavitra Punia. The couple dated for almost two years and then decided to get engaged. After their engagement lasted for two years they parted ways in 2023.

However, Eijaz has never commented on his relationship, but recently he said that he has been spending time to understand himself more than before. Therefore, he has seen growth in himself.

On the professional front, the actor is now seen starring opposite Divyanka Tripathi in Adrishyam.

