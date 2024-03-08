Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Today (March 8), the Television industry woke up to the shocking news of Dolly Sohi's demise. Dolly, known for essaying the role of Srishti Vinayak Mukherjee in Jhanak, passed away this morning after battling with cervical cancer. Sadly, Dolly's sister, Amandeep Sohi, passed away last night (March 7) due to jaundice. The news of their demise has left their family devasted and in shock. It is a tough time for her family, as they lost both their daughters within a gap of a few hours.

Dolly Sohi was recently seen in the hit show Jhanak. The actress had to leave the show due to health complications. She was hospitalized after experiencing breathing difficulties. During her treatment, she showed signs of improvement and eventually recovered. However, it was later revealed that she had to quit the show because she was receiving chemotherapy and could not shoot for extended periods.

Apart from Jhanak, Dolly was a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. She worked in numerous TV shows and impressed viewers with her acting prowess. Let's revisit Dolly Sohi's journey through her top TV shows:

Kalash:

Kalash was a popular daily soap that aired from 2000 to 2003 and starred Amar Upadhyay, Dolly Sohi, Chetan Pandit, and Nandita Puri in pivotal roles. Dolly was the female lead of this show and played Rano. The soap opera revolves around a love triangle in which two sisters fall in love with the same man.

Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna:

Dolly played the lead role in another hit show titled Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. Along with Dolly Sohi in the lead, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna also starred Kalyani Thakkar, Dinesh Kaushik, Binny Sharma, and more in critical roles. Dolly played the role of Geetanjali. The show aired from 2012-2013.

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev:

The mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev has been the audience's favorite show ever since it premiered. The series aired from 2011 to 2014 and starred Mohit Raina, Mouni Roy, Sonarika Bhadoria, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and a few others in pivotal roles. Dolly was a part of the show for a brief period. She played the character of Mahalasa's mother in the show.

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali:

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali was a hit show that aired from 2004 to 2005. In this series, Dolly Sohi played Sadhana Chaturvedi and has been a part of the show since its inception. The show revolved around Radha's (played by Pranali Ghoghare) and Leeladhar's (played by Samridh Bawa) love tale.

Radha is an aspiring actress who lives with her family in Mumbai. Leeladhar belongs to a traditional family, and Radha and Leeladhar are always at odds with each other. Leeladhar decides to prank Radha, but things take an unexpected turn, and they find themselves in an unwanted marriage.

The Adventures Of Hatim:

The Adventures Of Hatim was another hit show that starred Rajbeer Singh, Pooja Banerjee, Kishwer Merchant, and others in pivotal roles. In this historical show, Dolly Sohi played Queen Shazia of Yaman. The Adventures Of Hatim aired from 2013 to 2014.

Kumkum Bhagya:

Dolly Sohi played the role of Sushma Tandon in the ongoing hit show Kumkum Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya started airing in 2014 and has been successfully entertaining the audiences till then. Over the years, the show gained a massive fan following. The series starred several actors like Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and more in pivotal roles. Currently, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi are seen playing the lead roles.

Piya Abhimani:

Dolly played the prominent role of Kiran Sinha in Piya Abhimani. The show starred Akshit Sukhija and Aastha Sharma in lead roles. The show premiered in February 2023 and went off air in April 2023.

Jhanak:

Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, is another hit show that has been grabbing attention owing to its interesting storyline. In the show, Dolly Sohi was seen playing the role of Srishti Mukherjee. The actress later quit her show due to her cancer treatment.

