Ever wondered what’s Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly’s favorite snack? Find out

Rupali Ganguly is among the actresses who ensure that her fans are entertained not only by her performance in Anupamaa but also through her engaging social media posts. The actress recently shared a video where she shows her love for Vada pav as a Mumbaikar. Rupali Ganguly, consistently active on social media platforms, frequently shares entertaining videos with her followers.

Rupali Ganguly's love for vada pav:

The lead actress of Anupamaa shared a video on the song You Are My Sonia, expressing her love for vada pav as a Maharashtrian. Along with her video, the actress wrote in the caption, “Vadapav is an emotion…Vadapav is romance…Vadapav is the Maharashtrian in me!” Fans were quick to react to this video. Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh commented, “Achaaaaa, I'm watching it, khao khao.” Alpana Buch, who plays the role of Vanraj’s mother in "Anupamaa," wrote, “mast.” After posting her video on Instagram, her comment section overflowed with fans showering love on her social media.

Rupali Ganguly’s previous posts

Rupali Ganguly's frequent social media updates offer her fans a glimpse into her daily life, elevating her beyond just a television star to a social media sensation. Previously, Rupali often shared fun-filled Instagram reels, showcasing her dance moves both solo and with her Anupamaa co-stars. In a video once, she embraced the persona of a 70s heroine, capturing the hearts of her fans with her captivating expressions while lip-syncing to the popular Kishore Kumar song Keh Doon Tumhe. In one video, she was seen vibing to a trend with her girl gang from the set of her show. Consistently, she keeps her fans informed about the on-set happenings of Anupamaa. Beyond Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rupali has appeared in a diverse range of other TV shows, including Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, CID: Special Bureau, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

About Rupali Ganguly

Rupali gained widespread recognition for her role as Monisha in the renowned series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. However, her popularity soared to new heights as she took on the lead role in Anupamaa, sharing the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey and Leela Shah. Adding an interesting layer to her career, she was also a contestant in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss. In her personal life, she is happily married to Ashwin K Verma, and together they share the joys of parenthood with their son. Beyond her on-screen endeavors, the Anupamaa actress keeps her fans engaged with regular updates on social media, offering a glimpse into her everyday experiences.

