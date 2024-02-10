Vaquar Shaikh recently entered Anupamaa as Yashdeep. The character is said to grow fond of Anupamaa in the upcoming track of the show. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shaikh shared his thoughts on Valentine's Day, and also mentioned that expressing love shouldn't be limited to any specific day.

Vaquar Shaikh on celebrating love every day

“Valentine's Day is a bit over-hyped for me. Valentine's Day is normally celebrated on the 14th, you don't need to show love on that day to your loved ones. Love should be shown rather than kept, it will increase the more you share. Love is significant and life works on love. We are here because of love; love makes everything easy and tough times bearable,” he says.

He adds, “A valentine doesn't just mean your partner like your wife or your girlfriend but anyone who has touched your life and made you what you are. It could be your parents, kids, friends, or family. My idea of love is very simple, the more you give, the more it will multiply. It makes me feel lighter and happier, without any expectations and it should be that way. Love should be unconditional.”

Have a look at Vaquar's fun reel on Instagram-

Vaquar Shaikh on his Valentine's Day ritual

The Anupamaa actor shared, “My Valentine's would be my wife and kids, we try to make it special every year by giving cards, flowers and having a family dinner and exploring new places. We make our evening special and try to make each other feel treasured. What really happens is that love keeps changing throughout, according to our age."

He shared, "In the teen years, it means infatuation, when we are middle-aged, it is more mature. Initially, you want to receive love, then you understand love and in the third stage, you give love unconditionally. For me, the celebration of love is 365 days; be it good or bad times, be with your loved ones and your day won't be bad at all.”

Anupamaa also stars popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey among others.

