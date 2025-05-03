South Newswrap, May 3: Rajinikanth’s retirement buzz, Allu Arjun’s physical transformation for film with Atlee and more

Did you happen to miss out on your dose of entertainment updates from down South? Worry not, as you're covered! From buzz about Rajinikanth possibly planning retirement from films to Allu Arjun undergoing a massive physical transformation ahead of his movie with Atlee, read on for the unmissable updates from the South.

Top 5 South news stories of May 3, 2025:

1. Rajinikanth planning to retire after Jailer 2? Wife Latha reacts

Rajinikanth has been an indispensable part of South cinema for decades now. Even at the age of 74, there seems to be no stopping Thalaivar, who is currently busy shooting for Jailer 2.

At a press meet, Rajinikanth’s wife was asked about his retirement plans. Latha responded, “I wish I knew the answer; if I knew, I would tell you.”

2. Ajith Kumar makes first appearance after hospitalization reports

Right after his Padma Bhushan win, Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai, during which reports surfaced suggesting he had been hospitalized. It was stated that the actor got injured after fans mobbed him at the airport.

While fans were eager for an update, recent pictures of AK’s visit to a go-karting arena have surfaced. The actor was seen with his wife and son, as they met popular F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan.

3. Vijay Deverakonda issues apology after his statements hurt ‘Adivasi’ community

Vijay Deverakonda attracted attention after a complaint was filed against him by a lawyer. The actor’s statements at the Retro pre-release event seemingly hurt the sentiments of the Adivasi community.

The actor acknowledged the issue and posted an apology on Twitter. Expressing regret, he wrote, “If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify—never to divide.”

4. Good Bad Ugly officially locks OTT release date

Adhik Ravichandran's entertainer Good Bad Ugly turned out to be one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2025, closing its worldwide box office collection at Rs. 242 crores.

Recently, the movie locked its official OTT release date, May 8, on Netflix. The streaming platform announced the same via a Twitter post.

5. Allu Arjun undergoes major physical transformation for AA22 with Atlee

All eyes are on Allu Arjun’s mega project directed by Atlee. The film has already gone on floors, and fans are eagerly awaiting every update.

Now, noted Hollywood celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens shared a picture with the Pushpa 2 actor on social media, hinting at the major physical transformation Allu Arjun is undergoing for his next project.

