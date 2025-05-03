Rashmika Mandanna advises fans to 'be careful who you make friends with': ‘They might not be a good person…’

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt diary post about her latest travel experience, offering some meaningful advice along the way. In a cryptic note shared on her Instagram, the actress reflected on the importance of choosing the right friends and acknowledged that not everyone is necessarily a “good person for you.”

On May 2, 2025, she began her day early, traveling from Ooty to Hyderabad for a shoot. However, upon arriving, she learned that the shoot had been canceled, giving her the unexpected opportunity to return home.

The actress shared that it's during such breaks from work that she realizes how much she still has pending. She also pondered how quickly time seems to pass.

Concluding her reflections for the day, Rashmika offered a piece of heartfelt advice to her followers: “To all The little girls and boys out there this ones for you.. be careful who you make friends with.. no one is a bad person but they might just not be a good person for you.”

“Your friends today might not be your friends tomorrow or they might stick around for the rest of your life but that choice is yours. Respect your parents.. they love you the most in the entire world.. respect their words.. listen and trust them to help you choose well.. don't take them for granted- EVER!” she further added.

Coming to Rashmika Mandanna’s work front, the Pushpa actress was last seen in a lead role in the movie Sikandar. The Salman Khan starrer, written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, is an action drama that follows the life of Sanjay Rajkot, a man hunted by a politician seeking revenge for a family tragedy.

Up next, Rashmika is set to star in Kuberaa, alongside Dhanush in the lead role. The film, simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, is a social thriller featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni as a co-lead.

