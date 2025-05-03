Kim Kardashian Tightens Security After Ex-Husband Kanye West's Outburst Over Child Custody: Report

In recent news, Kim Kardashian has now beefed up her security following Kanye West’s "unhinged" outbursts, as per reports. The move taken by the rapper has sparked fears for her own safety.

A report by RadarOnline.com read that the reality star is now seeking extra precautions and has decided to hire guards to protect her 24/7.

This move by Kim Kardashian has come following Kanye West’s rants in which he also mentioned that he has been banned from seeing his own children, whom he shares with the highly acclaimed socialite.

As seen in his live stream, Kanye West was heard using strong words and stating, "F*** all these f*** n***. I'm ma go get these kids, bro. I'm talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don't lose my f**in' mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kim Kardashian has even informed her relatives to be cautious and not to share any information about her children online. The globally loved media personality has even asked people close to her to not post anything, especially the location or upload photos or messages that would let Kanye West get information about her and her family.

A source who spoke to The Daily Mail stated that Kim Kardashian is “absolutely horrified” and that the topic of Kanye West is somehow getting worse for her.

While it is crucial to know that the Runaway artist has not made any direct threats towards his ex-wife or their children, he posted on X that he is being kept away from their son, Saint.

Taking to social media, Kanye West wrote, "I HAVEN'T SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR.” This was the post made in January.

For those who do not know, Kanye West also shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, as well as son Psalm, five, with Kardashian. The pair got married in 2014 and later finalized their divorce in 2022.

