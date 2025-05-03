Nargis Dutt Death Anniversary: Sanjay Dutt drops wholesome family PICS as he remembers his mother; 'Your love never left'

Sanjay Dutt often shares beautiful memories with his parents on social media. Today, May 3, 2025, marks the death anniversary of his mother Nargis Dutt. The actor remembered his mom by sharing a heartwarming post with wholesome family pictures and an emotional message. He expressed that her love never left him.

Today, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and shared a special tribute for his mother Nargis Dutt. The first slide was a black-and-white picture of the late actress. The second photo showed Sanjay Dutt in his childhood with his parents. The last slide was another snapshot from his childhood in which his father Sunil Dutt was carrying him in his arms.

The caption of the post read, “You may not be here, but your love never left, Miss you everyday Maa (red heart emoji).”

Have a look at Sanjay Dutt’s post!

