Tablo praises BTS' versatility and talent as he shares thoughts on future collaboration; says septet has 'everything'

BTS isn't just a global K-pop sensation; they're a powerhouse of talent and creativity. From rappers and singers to visuals, dancers, producers, and choreographers, the 7 members represent a full spectrum of artistry.

Recently on Stationhead, Tablo, who recently teamed up with BTS leader RM for the introspective track Stop The Rain, made an appearance. The K-pop artist was asked about future collaboration with BTS members. His answer was refreshingly humble and full of genuine admiration for the boy band. Tablo said, "I would love it but BTS as a group... would they need me as a feature artist? TBH, they have everything they need. I don't know what I would add. They already have a bunch of great rappers; they have more rappers than Epik High."

The Epik High member's response highlights how deeply he respects the group's completeness. It’s not just about their fame—it’s about how each member brings something essential to the table. He added, "Great producers and great singers… they have everything, so why would they need me? But if they say they need me, I’m there right away."

The humility in Tablo's words quickly resonated with fans. Social media was flooded with admiration and love. One fan shared, "Seeing the things he says, it's very clear why Joon and Yoongi look up to him so much."

Another said, "Never doubt your talent and what you can bring to the table, sir!" and a third added with affectionate bluntness, "Oh, shut up, Tablo, you’re a legend yourself!"

Tablo’s connection with BTS goes beyond surface-level respect. Both RM and SUGA have credited Epik High as a major influence in their musical journeys.

Speaking about Stop The Rain is emotional and talks about personal struggles, feeling alone, and the quiet hope of healing. It was finished two years before RM started his military service. The track blends RM’s thoughtful lyrics with Tablo’s poetic style, all set to a calm and reflective beat.

The animated music video takes the message further, showing a young boy silently carrying emotional pain, a metaphor for the burdens many hide inside. The track delivers a powerful statement about emotional resilience and vulnerability.

While a full-group collaboration between Tablo and BTS remains just a dream for now, it’s clear that the respect is mutual and that when two profound voices like these come together, something deeply meaningful is born.

