Robert Downey Jr. Shares First Look at Avengers: Doomsday Cast: ‘Just Wow…’

Marvel Studios is sizzling the air by slowly teasing what they have in store for the superhero fanatics. With the filming of Avengers: Doomsday in process, Robert Downey Jr. shared a BTS look with his new castmates from the set of the next grand ensemble of the superhero flick.

Taking to social media, the actor who was at the big bang of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently shared a picture with his fans. In this picture in question, Robert Downey Jr. was seen having a blast with other actors present on set from the MCU.

In the Instagram post that was shared on May 2, 2025, the actor from Due Date uploaded a carousel. In the first picture, he was seen wearing all black while also being surrounded by other actors from the Marvel Studios movies, including his old pals, as he stood in the middle, raising his fist up high.

The actors in the pictures were Chris Hemsworth, who was also seen alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the grand entry, Avengers: Endgame. Right next to him, it was Channing Tatum, whom we all saw in Deadpool & Wolverine, playing the character of Gambit.

The picture also had Simu Liu and Paul Rudd, along with the new heroes who are yet to make their Marvel debut onscreen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as well as Vanessa Kirby. Standing right next to the actress from Hobbs & Shaw were Winston Duke and Anthony Mackie.

Adding a sweet caption to this intriguing post, Robert Downey Jr. wrote, “Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats. #thunderbolts”

Seems like the team had a viewing party of Thunderbolts*, as seen in the third and the last picture of the carousel, in which the actor posed in front of the screen.

For those who do not know, Robert Downey Jr. is set to step back in the MCU but not as his old and heroic character of Iron Man but as the new big bad from Marvel, Victor Von Doom, aka Dr. Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026.

