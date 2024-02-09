Anupamaa, February 9, 2024 episode: Aadhya insists Shruti to wear a recently purchased dress, and she agrees. Shruti mentions that Anuj never forgets her birthday, and now that she is his fiance, she believes that Anuj must have planned something special. Aadhya requests Shruti to get married to Anuj as soon as possible. Shruti tells her that she is ready, but Anuj isn't.

Aadhya promises Shruti that she will convince Anuj and requests her to call her parents. Aadhya tells Shruti that she wants her to get married to Anuj as soon as possible and asks her to request Anuj for their wedding date on her birthday. Shruti agrees and says that she will talk to her parents.

Kinjal slams Toshu for being friends with wrong people:

Kinjal arrives home and sees two men sitting in her hall. Pari arrives with her games to play with them, and Kinjal pulls Pari towards her. Kinjal calls Toshu and asks him about the two men. Toshu informs Kinjal that they are his business partners and friends. Kinjal gets angry and tells Toshu that they should talk. Toshu's friends tell him they should leave, and he asks them to wait.

Kinjal puts earphones on Pari's ears and asks her to look away. Kinjal then lashes out at Toshu for being in contact with the wrong people. Toshu gets furious at her and tells her that they are his friends and business partners. Kinjal slams Toshu for bringing the wrong people to his house while he has a wife and a daughter. She explains to Toshu that he can get a job as he is educated.

However, Toshu refuses to listen to Kinjal's advice and lashes out at her for not supporting his business idea. She pleads to Toshu not to go with his friends and to not get involved in illegal activities. Toshu doesn't listen and leaves with his friends. Kinjal breaks down in tears, thinking about Toshu destroying his future.

Baa and Baapuji discuss Dimpy's life:

Baa's neighbor suggests to Baa and Baapuji that they should get Dimpy married. She shows them a man's picture and asks Baa and Baapuji to get Dimpy married to him. The neighbor tells Baa and Baapuji that if Dimpy runs away, they will lose their respect. Hearing this, Vanraj lashes out at the neighbor. Vanraj says that Dimpy is his daughter and he can take care of his family.

The neighbor gets angry and walks away. Vanraj tells Baa and Baapuji that he will take Dimpy's life decision as he is her father and no one has the right to take care of her. When Vanraj walks away, Baa shares with Baapuji that she feels bad for Dimpy, but she can't send Dimpy away from them as even Ansh will go away from them.

Baa then says that she is selfish for Ansh and can't push him away from her. Baapuji then asks Baa what she will do if Dimpy wants to move on in her life with Ansh.

Anuj and Anupama call each other:

Aadhya asks Anuj to write shayaris for Shruti to wish her on her birthday. Shruti decides to give a return gift to Anuj. Aadhya thinks she has stopped Anupama from interfering in Anuj's and Shruti's lives. Anuj gets Anupama's call, and he is shocked. Anupama apologizes to Anuj for not talking to him that day and asks him if he can meet her tomorrow.

Anuj agrees to meet. Anuj and Anupama get emotional while talking to each other. As they are about to disconnect the call, Anuj tells Anupama to say something before disconnecting. They then plan to meet tomorrow, and Anupama forgets to disconnect the call. Anuj notices this and keeps the call on to hear Anupama's voice.

Kavya praises Titu in front of Vanraj:

Kavya informs Vanraj that she is taking her daughter Maahi out for a picnic. Vanraj doesn't react to it. He then informs Kavya that he has thought about her suggestion about Dimpy. He tells Kavya that if Dimpy wants to remarry and Ansh wants a father, he will ask someone to marry Dimpy and stay in their house.

Kavya then reminds Vanraj that Dimpy loves Titu, and she asks him to consider Dimpy's marriage to Titu. However, Vanraj doesn't take this well and tells Kavya that he doesn't like Titu. Kavya asks Vanraj the reason for not loving Titu. Vanraj doesn't say anything. Kavya heaps of praises for Titu. She reminds Vanraj that if he wasn't ready to allow Toshu to move in with Kinjal, how could he think someone would live with them?

She praises Titu and mentions that he has moved to Ahmedabad from Mumbai only for Dimpy. Kavya then tells Vanraj to think about Titu and Dimpy and not bring his ego in between.

Aadhya arrives and sees Anuj wearing earphones. She asks him if he is talking to someone, and he refuses, saying he is listening to music. Anuj and Aadhya do preparations for Shruti's birthday while Anuj keeps hearing from Anupama as their call is on. Anupama remembers her memories with Anuj and Aadhya and gets emotional. She remembers Shruti and Anuj's marriage news.

As the call gets cut, Anuj gets upset. Anupama leaves Yashdeep's house and bids goodbye to Bijee. She asks Bijee not to stop her and thanks her for being there with her.

Aadhya gets suspicious and checks Anuj's phone and finds out that he has changed his phone's password. She worries, thinking that it is because of Anupama. Anuj arrives. Aadhya notices Anuj's changed behavior.

Anupama remembers how Bijee and Yashdeep supported her and stated that she didn't want to be a burden on anyone. The episode ends.

