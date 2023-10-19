EXCLUSIVE: Rishabh Jaiswal to re-join Kundali Bhagya, not Anupamaa; 'I enjoy here more'

Rishabh Jaiswal is getting a lot of attention post his impressive stint in Roadies Karm Ya Kand. Rishabh, an actor by profession, has been a part of shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya. Jaiswal quit Kundali Bhagya mid-way post his selection for Roadies. Roadies concluded recently and there were many speculations about Rishabh's next project. There were news that Jaiswal was offered Bigg Boss 17, while Pinkvilla had reported that Rishabh might re-enter Anupamaa.

Earlier, Rishabh had exclusively told Pinkvilla that he is in talks for re-entering Anupamaa. However, he is soon going to rejoin the cast of Kundali Bhagya. Pinkvilla got in touch with Rishabh to know about his entry in Kundali Bhagya and not Anupamaa.

Rishabh Jaiswal on taking up Kundali Bhagya and not Anupamaa

The Roadies Karm Ya Kand finalist said, "Well, there was a lot of speculations about me bagging different shows. I didn't hear from Anupamaa makers for a long time and thus decided to take up Kundali Bhagya. I like Kundali Bhagya sets more than Anupamaa sets as there are many like-minded people on that sets. There are people like Baseer Ali, Sohel, and Sana Sayyad, we all are from reality show backgrounds, so there's a lot of comfort and the vibe is beautiful. Thus I decided to return to Kundali Bhagya. Having said that, I am game to work in Anupamaa if I get a pay raise or any other show for that matter, I want to try new characters and explore myself as an actor."

Have a look at Rishabh Jaiswal's scene from Anupamaa

Rishabh Jaiswal talks about taking Baseer Ali's help for Roadies: Karm Ya Kand

"Baseer is like a brother and holds a lot of experience doing reality shows and thus we'd often talk about the show. He'd give me tips to give my hundred percent to the show. He saw the show and told me that I was good on the show. It's great to work with people who motivate and support you."

Rishabh Jaiswal's character in Kundali Bhagya

Talking about his character in the show, Rishabh added, "Well, my character adds a lot of spice to the show. We have this trio on the show and we end up creating trouble and conspiring against others. It is a lot of fun. The other day, the trio installs CCTV cameras in the house as a part of a major conspiracy, all this is fun to perform."

