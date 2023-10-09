EXCLUSIVE: Roadies fame Rishabh Jaiswal to re-enter Anupamaa and skip Bigg Boss 17? Actor responds

Anupamaa is one of the most loved television shows. The show has been topping the TRP charts since months. Be it giving messages on social issues or introducing unfathomable twists, the makers of the show has certainly kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. The current track of the show revolves around Samar's death. Samar saved Anuj from getting shot and took the bullet for him instead. While Samar bid an emotional adieu to the show, there is a high voltage dramatic sequence in the show which has left a rift between Anupamaa and Anuj. Vanraj and Shah family have blamed Anuj for Samar's death. Even Anupamaa told Anuj that he reminds her of his dead son. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are planning to bring back Nimrit's character played by actor Rishabh Jaiswal, who's also seen in Roadies- Karm Ya Kand.

Rishabh Jaiswal might re-enter Anupamaa

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Rishabh Jaiswal who played the character of Dimpy's first husband might return to Anupamaa. Now that Samar has died, the makers have planned the upcoming twist around Dimpy's first husband and have approached Rishabh to return on the show. Rishabh is also said to be approached for Bigg Boss. Pinkvilla contacted Rishabh and he said, "Well, yes, I am in talks to return in Anupamaa." When asked about Bigg Boss 17, Rishabh added, "I'd rather choose to return to Anupamaa."

Have a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa

Rishabh Jaiswal in Roadies Karm Ya Kand

Rishabh is one of the most talked about Roadies Karm Ya Kand contestantsRoadies Karm Ya Kand. He started off his journey with Rhea Chakraborty's gang and has been quite a smart player in the show. He was also in the news for his statements against Prince Narula. Rishabh has also been a part of Kumkum Bhagya.

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa is produced by celebrated producers of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai among others. The show stars popular faces like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Aslesha Sawant, Muskan Bamne and Ashish Mehrotra among others.

