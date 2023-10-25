EXCLUSIVE: 'This is just the beginning,' Gautam Rode on marking his debut in Malayalam cinema with Bandra

Actor Gautam Rode has a successful acting career not just in the television industry, but also in Bollywood films. Now, the new dad is all set to add another feather to his cap, with his debut in the Malayalam film industry. The actor took to his social media to announce the news to his fans and supporters. He also shared his excitement with Pinkvilla.

Gautam Rode on his debut in the Malayalam film industry

Gautam Rode will make a special appearance in the upcoming Malayalam film, Bandra. He shared his excitement and thoughts on the Malayalam film industry with Pinkvilla, when we got in touch with him. “It feels great to be a part of Malayalam cinema. It’s a content-driven cinema, which is the need of the hour. They really invest in their scripts and characters. Happy to be a part of it. This is just the beginning,” shared Gautam.

Check out Gautam Rode's announcement here

Yesterday, Gautam Rode took to his official social media platform and uploaded his poster from the film. The actor will be seen in a special appearance as Arjun Pandey

Uploading the poster, he wrote in the caption, “Delighted to be a part of Malayalam film industry for the first time through this special appearance in one of the biggest productions of Malayalam cinema! #Bandra hits the screens on the 10th of November all over India and the Middle East! Thank you @imarungopy for giving me this opportunity and thanks @mamtamohan for being a wonderful costar #MalayalamDebut #Bandramovie #November10th”

His wife Pankhuri Awasthy is too excited about his venture and dropped a series of red hearts in the comment section of this post. She also shared the poster on her official Instagram handle.

About Bandra

Bandra is directed by Arun Gopy and will feature Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dino Morea, and Lena in lead roles. Reportedly, other popular actors who will be seen in different roles include Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sarath Kumar, Rajveer Ankur Singh, and Amith Tiwari, apart from Gautam Rode. The movie is set to hit theatres on 10th November.

ALSO READ: 'This 2 min fame shall be enough for you': Hina Khan sides Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande against Sandiip Sikcand