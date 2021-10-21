EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy would love to do a Gujarati movie; Already in talks for a short film

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s new Gujarati song “Chhano Maano” was unveiled recently, and the duo were elated to collaborate again. “It’s our second job together after marriage. Being husband and wife, and being friends too, the comfort level is to another level. It doesn't feel like we are shooting together, and whether the camera is on or not - it doesn’t matter to us. But the good thing that happened with us was, everything had a script to it. It’s not how you see it in videos - you have a good looking location, nice clothes, there are montages, and the song is done. In both the songs that we did, they had a good storyline to it, which we as actors were really happy about,” states Gautam.

Pankhuri adds, “Working together is always a plus. We only worked together once before marriage, and after that for 2 or 3 years we didn’t work together. So when we collaborated on the first song, and then this one coming along - like Gautam rightly said, that as actors we are both very alike in the way, as in we both look for stories. That excites both of us more.” One of the characters that Pankhuri plays in the video is of a photographer, and Gautam informs that his actress-wife loves clicking pictures.

“In fact, I have even told Gautam that I really want to buy a camera. Not like a professional photographer, but I love to do that. My phone is full with eighty thousand pictures right now, and there is borderline self-obsession also there,” laughs Pankhuri.

The duo states that they would love to work together in a Gujarati film as well. “Language doesn’t really matter, but we need time to prepare for it. It’s always good to learn and connect with new audiences. We would love to do a Gujarati film,” says Gautam. Pankhuri adds, “As long as the content and storyline interests us, there is no other barrier.”

Meanwhile, Gautam and Pankhuri are already in talks for another project that will feature them together. “There is something in the pipeline, but it's too early to comment. Mostly it will be a short film, and we are trying to work things out with the production. If things go well, then, we will be doing that together,” shares Gautam.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Donal Bisht calls her eviction unfair; Adds ‘Tejasswi, Vishal playing a dirty game’