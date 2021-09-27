EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy unite for a romantic song; Shooting begins

Television actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri, who are husband and wife also, will be seen in a romantic music number. The shooting has also started for the song in Udaipur. The song is a beautiful portrayal of eternal love. This will be their first outing in a different language and it will be exciting to see how they portray their characters. The song is sung by Osman Mir, who lent his voice for the popular song, Nagada Sang Dhol from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Ram Leela.

Sharing the picture on the Instagram handle, Pinkvilla wrote, “@rodegautam and @pankhuri313 are shooting for a new song in Udaipur and we can't calm.” In the picture, Gautam is wearing a white colour sherwani with a red turban. Pankhuri is wearing a white shirt with pants and a black belt. The actress was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She essayed the grey character role in the show. The song is going to set the mood for the upcoming vibrant festival of Navratri as it is a traditional song.

Gautam Rode was last seen in Nakaab and State of Siege: The Temple Attack. The shows received a mixed response from the audience.

In Nakaab he played the role of a tough cop, before which he was seen in the series, State of Seige 2 wherein he played the role of a dedicated jawaan. After playing these serious roles, Gautam coming together with his offscreen love is sure to make this song even more memorable.

