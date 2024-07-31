Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode reveal baby Radhya and Raditya’s faces on the occasion of their 1st birthday

Almost one year after announcing the twin babies' birth, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode revealed Radhya and Raditya’s faces for the first time. On the occasion of their twins' first birthday, the celebrity couple finally delighted their fans by showing the babies’ adorable faces. Scroll below to see the little one’s faces.

Meet Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s babies

On July 30th, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode uploaded a vlog in which they revealed their babies' faces. The vlog also gives an inside glimpse into the first birthday celebration. A day after, on July 31st, the proud parents also uploaded a post on Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from the birthday. The first photo in the series shows baby Raditya in daddy's arms and Radhya in mommy's arms, looking distracted.

The Razia Sultan actress uploaded the picture with the caption, "A Prince and Princess Royal Soiree .. The idea for the theme came from R & R’s Dadu, who, right when they came into this world, declared them his Prince and Princess , and everyone followed suit."

Check out the little one's picture here:

The other pictures show the birthday girl and boy with their family. The decoration was complete with pink, blue, and purple balloons in subtle pastel shades. There were two cakes for the little ones- topped with golden crowns. Radhya and Raditya looked cutest in their birthday outfits. While the former wore a beautiful baby pink gown, the latter wore a white suit with a white bow tie.

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan attends Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's twins' birthday

In the vlog, the couple also shows a glimpse of the guests who attended the birthday. Their celebrity friend, Gauahar Khan, and her family, husband Zaid Darbar, and little one Zehaan attended the birthday.

Fans of the couple were delighted to see the pictures. One user wrote, "Your Aditya and Radhya are so cute so sweet! mashallah.. god bless them always." A few also wished them happy birthday. Another user also wrote, "So cute and adorable!"

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pankhuri Awasthy celebrates twins' eleven-month milestone with heartwarming post; Gautam Rode comments THIS