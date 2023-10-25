'This 2 min fame shall be enough for you': Hina Khan sides Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande against Sandiip Sikcand

Bigg Boss 17 never fails to make it to the headlines and this season too grabbed eyeballs in the first week itself. A massive clash happened between Khanzadi and Ankita Lokhande after the former passed a remark on TV actors. Ankita couldn't digest Khanzadi's words against the TV industry and got emotional as she slammed her. Several TV actors sided with Ankita for taking a stand for the fraternity and praised her.

Hina Khan extends support to Ankita Lokhande

However, well-known producer Sandiip Sikcand, who is known for his unapologetic opinions, stated how TV actors show tantrums on the sets and only a few actually acknowledge the work and respect the medium. Now, taking a jibe at Sandiip Sikcand, actress Hina Khan raised her voice in support of TV actors and penned a lengthy note stating the struggles and sacrifices they go through on a daily basis.

Hina Khan wrote, "You all are very well aware that I don't indulge myself in anything related to bb..The following story is not about bb, it's about my respect for my fellow actors and fraternity.."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress continued, "5 Questions- Hina No 1. We have seen Pavitra Rishta's successful run for many many years, when did Pavitra Rishta's telecast repeat because of ANKITA? No 2. In a factory like creative arrangement how many years would u survive as a lead? No 3. Can u with all sincerity post the same questions to film stars who work on film to film, repeat film to film and still only work according to thr whims and fancies which i believe they have earned over the years just like actors in television?"

She added, "No 4. How long would you seek two minute fame at the expense of the people from your own fraternity, who by all means are standing up for our fraternity? No 5. Who made you the representative and or the president or the mouthpiece of the entire television industry? @lokhandeankita."

Stating the struggles of a TV actor, Hina Khan wrote, "On an Indian television set which has in most cases episodes to telecast minimum 5 and maximum 7 days a week, everyone has a backup in case of an illness or unforeseen circumstances, everyone that is, except the Actor. Once cast, the Actor is indispensable and must make it to the set, come what may until you replace them or kill them off. The relentless cycle of working 10-12 hours daily, day and night, on the same project year after year as an Actor is something you haven't experienced firsthand, and probably, never will."

Hina elaborated, "Actors from Indian Television faint, go through depression, fall ill yet have given closes from the Hospital and sometimes while they're just out of a surgery or have lost their dear ones or when they're in a cast of plaster and are immobile. But they show up.. Everyone wants to grow and work efficiently over quantitative expectations just like you, because that Sir is Exploitation! So please get down of your high horse and yes don't forget to Kindly Shut Up! This 2 minute fame shall be enough for you this year.. cheers @lokhandeankita."

The Bigg Boss 11 fame continued, "Disagreements and differences, both creatively and logistically, are inevitable among people on sets. ..but it's not about who's right or wrong, sometimes it can b an actor and sometimes others..it's always a two way street. Every individual, whether a Creative, Producer, Actor, Technician or Crew member, deserves due respect."

She explained, "However, biases solely against the Actor, as an attempt to belittle them, must be called out and discouraged. This becomes even more critical when it is evidently an attempt to garner cheap publicity and fame. It's important and necessary to recognize when our actions fall beneath our dignity."

Replying to Hina Khan, Sandiip Sikcand said, "Thank you for extending my minute fame to 4 minutes - much appreciated. A lot of my friends & followers want me to respond but I really dont bark back at people who bark at me - just not my style. As a viewer, I will continue with my opinions and people with no jobs can find new jobs by responding to them. As they say, water off the ducks back @ #getalife."

Take a look at Sandiip Sikcand's note here!

Speaking about Bigg Boss 17, currently, the audience is seeing a love-hate relationship between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, the viewers also see constant arguments between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are often called out by their fellow contestants for their less interaction and a lot is seen getting unfolded in the show.

