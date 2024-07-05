Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, the couple who never fail to set relationship goals recently melted hearts on social media with a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Their latest throwback pictures have all our hearts. The couple frequently posts adorable photos on social media, delighting fans.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode share heartwarming throwback photos

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode took to their Instagram handles to share some lovely throwback pictures of themselves. Accompanying the post with a caption, Gautam wrote, “Bachpan ka pyaar. Share your bachpan ke pyaar ki photos. (Childhood love. Share photos of your childhood love.)”

The couple who first met on the sets of Suryaputra Karna looked beautiful together in the photos, capturing the early stages of their love story. The post was accompanied by Badshah and Aastha Gill’s viral song Bachpan Ka Pyaar.

In the photos, Pankhuri Awasthy was seen in a charming pink kurta, while Gautam Rode opted for a casual white t-shirt. Another picture showed them cozily seated in a restaurant, radiating comfort and happiness.

As soon as the couple uploaded the adorable throwback pictures, fans flooded the comment section and showered them with love. A fan commented, “Childhood loves are so cute and beautiful.” Another fan asked, “Tumhari love story kahan se shuru hui thi? (When did your love story begin?)”

About Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s love story

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode first crossed paths while working on the popular show Suryaputra Karn, where Pankhuri played the role of Draupadi and Gautam portrayed Karn. They started as friends but soon began dating.

Despite the talk surrounding their age gap, Gautam being nearly 14 years older, the couple paid no attention to critics and exchanged vows in a fairytale wedding on February 5, 2018, in Rajasthan.

On July 25, 2023, Pankhuri and Gautam joyfully welcomed their twin babies, Radhya and Raditya. The couple has kept the babies' faces private so far. Explaining the meaning behind their names, Radhya is an alternate name for Goddess Radha, while Raditya, derived from Sanskrit, symbolizes light or the radiance of the sun.

