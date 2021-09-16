EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Rode on Nakaab, playing a cop for the first time & why he hasn’t been very active on TV

Mallika Sherawat, Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode starrer Nakaab released yesterday. The show reportedly revolves around the mystery surrounding the death of a TV star. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Gautam if the show is inspired by a real-life incident, here’s what he had to say. “They already wrote the story two-and-half years ago, and back then nothing of this sort of an incident had happened. I had a question too when I was going through (the script), but they told me about the story timing and everything,” states Gautam.

He informs that the show was offered to him last year, after which he met the makers for a narration. “I liked the story, but I really loved the character. I have never played a cop, and this character is very layered. It's not like what we see in films, OTT or TV where if he is a good guy he remains the same throughout, or if he is bad then he is bad all through. You keep seeing different shades of him constantly, and keep wondering if he is right or wrong,” says Gautam, further talking about working with Mallika and Esha.

“Both the girls are very down to earth, nice, humble and friendly. I don’t know if people know this, but they both are very religious. For instance, Esha used to go to a temple everyday while we were shooting in Kolkata, and I remember one day when I was enroute the shoot, I saw Mallika distributing sweets to the hotel staff. When I asked her about it, she said she had gone to a temple and she was giving sweets to everyone. That was a different side to them which I really liked,” shares Gautam, who hasn’t been very active on TV since a while.

“Yes, it is a conscious decision. If you need to move towards a field then you need to take a break, take it easy and then move forward to another direction. So that’s what I did,” he signs off.

