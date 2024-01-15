EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt opens up on Aishwarya Sharma receiving hate

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been quite outspoken about their thoughts on the Bigg Boss 17 show and its contestants ever since they were evicted from the house. While they were inside, the couple made headlines for getting into some arguments. Just recently, they sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and discussed various topics.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt on former receiving hate for their fights

During their conversation with us, we expressed how Aishwarya Sharma ended up being subjected to hate comments and trolls owing to their fight in the house. Giving his thoughts on the same, Neil Bhatt said, "In our society, unfortunately, it feels too good to portray a woman in a negative light." Meanwhile, the actress intervened and mentioned the points highlighted by Vicky Jain's mother, Mrs Ranjana Jain.

Aishwarya Sharma condemned her advice to Ankita Lokhande to treat her husband as a God. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame added, "I have seen Vicky; he isn't a God at all. Although I don't like Ankita, the things told by her mother-in-law seemed absurd, and I was clueless about what is she saying. So, it happens that every blame comes to a woman."

Further, discussing Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law's comments, the actress added, " Aren't you able to see his behavior and reaction?" Targeting Mrs Jain and highlighting how society throws the blame on a woman, Aishwarya expressed, "Just because he is your son, you are not saying anything."

Watch the full interview here:

Continuing the chat, the actress stated, "I'm honestly saying that I don't like her, and I never support her (Ankita Lokhande). But this time, I felt wrong because I'm also a married woman and have my in-laws; she also has her in-laws. So, I just saw a difference between us, it's weird."

For the uninitiated, after entering the controversial house during the family week, Vicky Jain's mom told Ankita Lokhande, "15 din zara pati ko devta bana le, wo bhi apni patni ko pyaar kr le toh kya bigdega. Yeh ghar kya tumlogo ko baar milega kya (What will happen if you treat your husband as your God, and he will keep you with love for the upcoming 15 days? Will you two get this house again?)

