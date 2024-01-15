EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt address Abhishek Kumar recreating Sidharth Shukla's dialogue

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry, all thanks to their appearance on Bigg Boss 17. Their time on the reality show gained them immense popularity. The duo has been evicted from the house, and recently, they sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Aishwarya and Neil spilled the beans on different aspects and even dished out their opinions on their former fellow contestants during the interview.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt on Abhishek Kumar copying Sidharth Shukla

After facing quite a shocking elimination from Bigg Boss 17, couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt appeared for a candid chat with us. During the conversation, we asked about their take on Abhishek Kumar recreating Sidharth Shukla's iconic dialogue from Bigg Boss 13 in the current season. The actress commented, "I have also seen that. Why is he doing that? Meko bhi samajh nahi aa raha (I am also unable to understand)."

Adding more, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame actress said, "Wapas usko ghar mein le kar aaye tab take I was like ki nahi he is doing good. And then I saw that clip 1,2,3, 4, 5...why is he doing that? Aur maine usko pehle bhi ek baar bola hai ki Abhishek mujhe na lagta hai ki tu copy karta hai (When he was brought back in the house then, I thought he was doing good. And then I saw that clip 1,2,3, 4, 5...why is he doing that? In fact, I told Abhishek that I think you copy others."

Advertisement

Watch the exclusive interview here:

Aishwarya Sharma further explained that she had already told Abhishek that she had only watched Bigg Boss 13, and that she felt the way the Udaariyaan actor speaks and fights, he appears to also copy Asim Riaz. She told us, "But at this point, I feel that it is a mixture of both (Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla)." Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt expressed, "I think that happens because you have seen the earlier seasons, and you are so drawn to these people."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: 'If you break up, it was not meant to be:' Umar Riaz on his brother Asim Riaz's breakup with Himanshi Khurana