EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets teary eyed listening to Vinny Arora's surprise message; see what he says

Dheeraj Dhoopar is among the most popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry. Known for his longest stint in Kundali Bhagya, the actor gained immense success and recognition and became one of the most bankable celebrities. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to actress Vinny Arora, and the couple embraced parenthood last year when they welcomed their son Zayn. Dheeraj and Vinny are among the most adorable couples in the industry and are known for their undeniable chemistry which is even evident on social media.

Dheeraj Dhoopar gets a surprise message from Vinny:

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Dheeraj Dhoopar receives a heartwarming surprise from his wife Vinny Arora as she sends a sweet audio note. In her audio message, Vinny showers praise on Dheeraj and says, "Well, it's a sweet coincidence that today also happens to be the day when Dheeraj and I first met 14 years ago. It's not unknown to the world that I fell in love with him instantly for the gorgeous man he is. But having said that, he is also a gem of a person. He has a heart of gold, and that's why staying in love with him for so many years was the easiest and the best thing that ever happened to me. I know he is going to tell everybody that he learned a lot from me, but honestly, it is me who has learned so much from him. I still do by simply observing him be himself. I am yet to meet another man who is so classy, sassy, intelligent, hardworking, and committed, yet so down to earth."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Vinny continued, "All his qualities just make up for the wonderful person that we all know. But the fact that he is so hardworking and that he worships his work is the reason I feel he is a superstar. We all call him that. I feel that all that really translates into his work. He worships his work and there is no messing around when it comes to his work. He is so hardwired, committed, and motivated to make things big and succeed in doing good work, and it really shows. And next in line, of course, is his family. I always tell all my friends he is an all-in kind of person. He gives it his all when he is working, and when he is home, he gives it his all too. So it's his family; he is our everything. He is our knight in shining armor, our protector, shield, armor, and anything happens, I just come running to him, and I know he is going to make everything okay, and he does. He always does, and as cliché as it may sound, it is all true. When I look back and now think of all the things, I just feel like I really won at life."

After listening to Vinny's heartfelt audio note, Dheeraj was deeply moved and expressed his admiration for his wife and her contributions. He shared, "She's my backbone. I've achieved what I have because she's been by my side. Even now, for the tiniest decisions like what to wear for an event or party, I still ask her. It's not like that I can't do it but I like that about us." The Kundali Bhagya star went on to explain how much he is dependent on Vinny. He also shared an incident when he travelled to London for his birthday alone and mentioned that he was constantly on the phone with her. Dheeraj also talked about how his life changed after he met Vinny. He expressed that his wife has been his constant support through ups and downs, and he mentioned that he feels incomplete without her.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be seen in an upcoming web show titled Tatlubaaz.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar to make OTT debut with series titled Tatlubaaz; says 'I have always wanted to...'