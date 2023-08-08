EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar to make OTT debut with series titled Tatlubaaz; says 'I have always wanted to...'

Popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been rumored to make his OTT debut for a long time. Putting rest to all past stories, Pinkvilla exclusively brings you the confirmation of Dheeraj entering the streaming space with the much-anticipated show Tatlubaaz. Dheeraj will essay the role of the titular character and his fans will get to watch him in a never-seen-before avatar. Dheeraj has revealed his role in detail and has also expressed his excitement about embarking this new journey.

Dheeraj Dhoopar on his role in Tatlubaaz

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar disclosed details about his character in the upcoming series Tatlubaaz and also shared the reason he decided to play the role. He said, “I play the titular character in the series and it is something very different from what I have done in the past. As an actor I love to take up challenges and Tatlubaaz for me is that challenge. The moment I read the script I decided to go ahead.”

Talking about his approach to the character and his experience of shooting, Dheeraj added, “I have mentally put in a lot of effort for this character. Getting into the character in Tatlubaaz has been a fun process for me internally as well as externally. Also, the experience of working with the whole team has been great, especially our director Vibhu Kashyap.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar on making his OTT debut

Dheeraj mentioned that he has always wanted to showcase his talent through different mediums and with his OTT debut, he would expand his reach. “I am really excited to make my OTT debut. I have always wanted to enter the OTT space and finally, I see it coming true with my upcoming release Tatlubaaz. Whenever people have asked me about my work, I have always mentioned that I want to be a part of every platform and now with my OTT debut I am glad that I will be broadening my horizon. I believe in ‘never say never’,” he said.

More about Dheeraj Dhoopar’s show Tatlubaaz

The series has been directed by Vibhu Kashyap and also stars Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal and Zeishan Quadri. It has been shot in many cities across the country including Benaras, Lucknow and Mumbai. 9 pm Films will be producing the series under their banner and it will stream on the platform EPIC ON.

