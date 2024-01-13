EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mannara Chopra's sister on her feelings for Munawar Faruqui; 'She has seen Mitali in him'

Bigg Boss 17 contestants are happy as they meet their family members after a long time. Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali Handa, entered the controversial house and received a warm welcome from the contestants.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mannara's sister, Mitali Handa, sat down to candidly discuss several aspects. Here's what she said about the Zid actress' feelings for Munawar Faruqui.

Mannara Chopra's sister on her dynamics with Munawar Faruqui

During the candid conversation with Mannara's sister, Mitali Handa, Pinkvilla asked her if the actress was holding onto Munawar Faruqui. She replied, "I don't think so. As I went inside the house, I think Vicky bhaiya questioned me about it, and even the rest of the house was also curious about what is my call or take on this."

Putting forward her opinions, Mitali added, "Knowing my sister, I know what exactly is her list of life. So, stepping inside a house where she has no idea about what sort of politics, calculation, manipulation, and situations you go through."

Landing her thoughts on Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's friendship, she explained, "She hasn't seen anything else but Mitali in Munawar. She would have realized that he was the one who made her understand things. So, when Munawar was low, Mannara also played the same role."

After explaining a few factors, Mitali Handa said, "Usko Munawar mein apna house support ya Mitali se upar kuch bhi nahi dikh raha tha. Aur yeh cheez maine andar bhi boli aur unko bhi boli (She doesn't see anything else other than a house support or Mitali in Munawar. I said the same inside the house and to her)."

"In comparison to Mannara, he is like a guru. Maybe Munawar might be feeling that she is the one who's trying to change my game, change my image, or being vocal about the facts which nobody else in the house is…ultimately it is a game. Everyone will say and do something, right?" she continued, highlighting their dynamics.

