Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mannara Chopra's sister discusses her dynamics with Ankita Lokhande

The contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are quite excited to meet their family members on the show as the makers have already announced 'Family Week.' While a few inmates have already met their family members, some are yet to experience the special moment. Recently, Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali Handa, was welcomed inside the controversial house. Further, she had a candid conversation with Pinkvilla.

Mannara Chopra's sister on actress' hatred for Ankita Lokhande

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mannara Chopra's younger sister discussed several aspects of the actress' game and her equation with other inmates. We asked Mitali Handa, "What is it about Ankita that really irks her (Mannara Chopra)?" She replied, "I am not sure because initially, she tried to create a very good bond with her, saying that we have seen your Pavitra Rishta, etc.

Further, Mannara's sister commented, "I think it is the insecurity, maybe from the other edge also. Because I can see it till now that if she is creating a sweet little sister bond with Vicky bhaiya, why is she (Ankita) having a problem in that?"

Continuing the conversation, we asked her opinions on how Ankita Lokhande tried befriending her. Mitali Handa commented, "Eventually, Ankita also started saying stuff like ki bachchi jaisi wo hai par mujhe toh nahi lagti (she's like a little girl, but I don't think so)." She also started saying stuff behind her back, which you got to know later, maybe through her relationships in the house.

Adding more, Mannara Chopra's sister says, "Pehle kuch bol deti hai, fir console bhi karne aa jaati hain Mannara ko (Firstly, she says anything to her and then comes and consoles Mannara). So, I think it has been a two-way thing between them." Lastly, Mitali explained, "Mannara received clarity about Ankita, and then she had a sort of bitterness or sourness for her...it is like what you give and what you get sort of a situation." While talking exclusively to us, Mitali Handa also opened up about how, as a viewer, she felt that Ankita Lokhande kept nagging her husband.

