EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Parth Samthaan on losing his father, ‘I felt mere saath hi aisi kyun hota hai'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan opened up on coping with the sudden demise of his father and how he deals with such situations.

Parth Samthaan is currently one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. The young actor after much struggles rose to fame with MTV’s teen drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. He became an overnight sensation among the youth especially girls after essaying the character of Manik Malhotra. He followed it up with the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus’s romantic drama Kasauti Zindagi Kay season 2.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Parth opened up on his acting career, struggles, family and dealing with personal losses.

Parth Samthaan opens up on dealing with the loss of his father

Parth Samthaan had a heartfelt conversation with Pinkvilla in this exclusive video as he spoke up about losing his father and getting over the loss. He had made plans to show his family his Mumbai home. However, this joy was short-lived when he learned about his father’s hospitalisation in Pune.

Parth immediately rushed to Pune and when he reached the hospital he got shocked to see his father’s condition. The doctors informed him that only thirty per cent of his father’s brain was working and he couldn’t respond to any of the questions that were asked by the medical personnel. Parth got emotional as he asked his father to get up and see his new dream home. He cried and said’ Mere saath hi aisa kyun hota hai.’ Parth introspected that time is the best healer and these losses have made him stronger as a person. He added that life will keep on moving irrespective of losses and at present, he intends to buy a bigger home.

Watch the Video Here

More about Parth Samthaan

Parth was currently seen in Netflix’s reality show The Social Currency and is looking forward to the release of his debut Hindi film “Ghudchadhi’’. He will also make his tollywood debut with the film “ Alan Innucheri”