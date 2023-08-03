EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sima Taparia reveals being mocked for her profession; 'Itne bade ghar ki bahu matchmaking...'

Sima Taparia has currently become one of the biggest names in popular culture. The professional consultant and matchmaker rose to massive fame with her appearance in the controversial yet popular reality show on Netflix, Indian Matchmaking. The show which was launched on the popular platform with little hype ended up becoming the most popular show with its fare ratings on the online trp charts. In the show, Sima Taparia flaunts her matchmaking skills and also shares her opinions on marriage and relationships. While some praised her opinions, a section also criticised her traditional and regressive mindset. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvila, Mrs Taparia opened up on her struggles as a professional matchmaker and how people made fun of her.

Sima Taparia opens up about people making fun of her profession

Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia, who is riding high on the success of her show, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, opened up on how people made fun of her when she got into professional matchmaking. She said, “I had got into professional matchmaking in the year 2005, the challenges which I faced was actually behind my back. People made fun of me that itne bade ghar ki bahu matchmaking kyun kar rahi hai ( why the daughter-in-law of such a big family is getting into matchmaking), but I did not know much and I did not see left or right I moved ahead being focused and passionate about my work without caring about any negativity .”

On being asked about the risk factor involved in marriages, the 59-year-old shared her opinion. She explained, “99% of my matchmakings have been successful, 0.1 % might be an exception but it's up to the bride and groom. If the couple does not have flexibility, trust, communication, love and support between each other then how I am coming into the picture in all these problems? So I am telling the youth to be adjusting, flexible, comprising and loyal so that’s how the relationship works so that’s not my fault.”

The matchmaker further narrated an incident about a couple from Switzerland. Sharing further, Sima said, “It was all destiny me and my husband Anuj were in Switzerland and we met an Indian couple who enquired me about a bride for their son and as my brain is all working. I immediately got into work and within 25 days it was done. If it's written in destiny it will happen otherwise no matter how much you try it won't happen.”

Sima Taparia is known for her expertise in Indian Matchmaking. During her matchmaking, she considers several factors like education, caste and family background. She closely works with her family and friends for suitable guidance in matchmaking.

