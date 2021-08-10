Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia to enter the house as a matchmaker; Read Deets

Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Sunday, and has been in the news ever since. Moreover, it was recently reported that Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia would be a part of the show. Pinkvilla has now learnt that Taparia will enter the show today, however there is a twist. She won’t be entering the BB OTT house as a contestant, but as a matchmaker.

“Considering that the theme of Bigg Boss OTT this year is ‘Stay connected’, the contestants entered the house in pairs. However, Taparia will enter the show today with an intention to make some changes to these pairs, and also give feedback on their already existing connections,” informs a source close to the development. In total, there are 13 participants in Bigg Boss OTT including, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat and Ridhima Pandit, among a few others.

Meanwhile, clashes in the house have already begun. On the premiere night, Pratik had got into a heated argument with almost all the contestants, which was followed by a big fight with his former co-star Divya. Reportedly, Pratik and Shamita also got into a fight.

Furthermore, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Millind Gaba had revealed that he was to get married in November 2021, but delayed it because of the show. “I have already found my love. I was about to get married in November this year but because of Bigg Boss I have postponed it. I have already found my love and she is very proud of me that I’m doing the show,” Millind had said.

