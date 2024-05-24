7 shows like Made In Heaven that you can binge-watch this weekend

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti make an incredible team when it comes to creating content-driven projects. Among several collaborations, the one which has been immensely loved by the cinephiles has to be their popular web-show, Made In Heaven. Thus, if you’re somebody who enjoyed the series, we’ve curated a list of shows like Made In Heaven that you can binge-watch anytime.

Before hopping on to the list, let’s highlight the fact that the show's authenticity in exploring themes like extramarital affairs, over-the-top drama, LGBT representation, and high-end fashion against the backdrop of lavish weddings is what made it famous. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Arjun Mathur, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Shashank Arora in key roles, the two seasons have successfully entertained audiences in the past. As we eagerly await the upcoming third season, let's take a quick look at shows like Made In Heaven.

7 shows like Made In Heaven that will kill your boredom away

1. Jee Karda (2023)

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Kira Narayanan

Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Kira Narayanan Director: Arunima Sharma

Arunima Sharma IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Topping the list is Jee Karda led by Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar. The story explores the tale of friendship, feeling for the best friend's girlfriend and heartbreak. In the show, Rishabh (Suhail) proposes to his school girlfriend Lavanya (Tamannaah) and from there on, the wedding preparations begin and that is what the whole story revolves around.

2. The Great Weddings of Munnes (2022)

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, Paresh Ganatra

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, Paresh Ganatra Director: Sunil Subramani

Sunil Subramani IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Next one is none other than The Great Weddings of Munnes that came out a couple of years back. The saga of comedy and drama presents the story of Munnes Yadav (Abhishek) who attempts to tie the knot with the girl of his dreams. In the pursuit of doing so, he follows the advice of a priest to mend his fate and search for a divorced bride to finally find the suitable girl.

3. Happily Ever After (2020)

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Harshita Gaur, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gurpreet Saini, Rajiv Khanna, Ramna Wadhawan, Meenal Kapoor, Shabnam Vadhera

Naveen Kasturia, Harshita Gaur, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gurpreet Saini, Rajiv Khanna, Ramna Wadhawan, Meenal Kapoor, Shabnam Vadhera Director: Navjot Gulati

Navjot Gulati IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: YouTube

This is also for the viewers who keep looking for shows like Made In Heaven. Happily Ever After is rather a reality check that brings to life the harsh reality of modern-day wedding goals. With Avani Mehndiratta and Ronit Bagchi (Harshita and Ronit) deciding to get married, they struggle with to achieve their dreamy fairytale wedding with limited budget.

4. A Viral Wedding (2020)

Cast: Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Mohit Raina, Amol Parashar, Sonali Sachdev

Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Mohit Raina, Amol Parashar, Sonali Sachdev Director: Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya Dhanwanthary IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema

A Viral Wedding debuted a couple of years back on the streaming platform. It was led by the director of the show, Shreya Dhanwanthary. Interestingly, the entire show was shot during the lockdown period, with all the actors recording themselves at their homes.

The show unravels an interesting saga of a social media influencer, Nisha, who plans her big fat Indian wedding. However, all her elaborated plans are put on all-halt due to the nationwide shutdown. However, she then comes up with an extraordinary plan of having a virtual wedding.

5. Indian Matchmaking (2020)

Cast: Sima Taparia, Viral Joshi, Pradhyuman Maloo

Sima Taparia, Viral Joshi, Pradhyuman Maloo Director: Smriti Mundhra

Smriti Mundhra IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Netflix

Without a doubt, TV shows like Made In Heaven are undeniably a delightful source of entertainment. Another noteworthy addition to this list is Indian Matchmaking, which even caught the attention of Karan Johar. The show revolves around Sima Taparia, a matchmaker based in Mumbai, who caters to high-class clients and utilizes her years of traditional methods and expertise to help singles find their potential life partners. Although there may be certain aspects of the series that some may not approve of, it remains an enjoyable watch nonetheless.

6. Bang Baaja Baaraat (2015)

Cast: Ali Fazal, Angira Dhar, Rajit Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Neil Bhoopalam, Priyanshu Painyuli

Ali Fazal, Angira Dhar, Rajit Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Neil Bhoopalam, Priyanshu Painyuli Director: Anand Tiwari

Anand Tiwari IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is another entertaining show in the list which surely deserves your attention. The show unfolds the story of Shahana Arora and Pawan Sharma (Angira and Ali) who belong to different castes and fall in love with each other and decide to get married.

However, little did they expect the denial from their families. The show follows their journey to win over their families, a story that resonates with those facing similar challenges in inter-caste marriages.

7. Band Baajaa Bride (2011)

Cast: Ambika Anand, Bharat Arora, Freishia Bomanbehram

Ambika Anand, Bharat Arora, Freishia Bomanbehram Director:

IMDb Rating:

Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema

The next name that has made it to the list of shows like Made In Heaven is Band Baajaa Bride. The show was released back in 2011 and give a sneak peek inside the glamorous bridal makeovers done by none other than the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Looks more like a dream coming true, in the series every Sabyasachi bride gets an opportunity to select a lehenga, makeup, and jewelry of her choice.

Your weekend is sorted with the entertaining series that can be binge-watched over the weakened. While we await more shows like Made In Heaven, do let us know your favorite one from the list.

